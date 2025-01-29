McCoy’s turns up the heat in Northern Ireland with fiery new flavour
The UK’s number one ridged crisp McCoy’s has chosen the perfect time to launch its new Hot ’n’ Spicy crisps – which will hit shelves across Northern Ireland this week.
Packed with bold flavors and that signature McCoy’s crunch, the new Hot ’n’ Spicy crisps will be available in a price-marked pack (PMP) retailing at £1.25 for a 65g sharing bag.
According to the snacks giant, ‘spicy’ is the largest and fastest-growing flavour in PMPs so the company is confident that McCoy’s Hot ‘n’ Spicy will turn up the heat and take snacking to the next level.
“As the number one selling ridged crisp in the UK, we are thrilled to bring McCoy’s Hot ’n’ Spicy to Northern Ireland… just as things are getting, well, a little bit frosty!” said Ricky Watts, Business Account Manager (Northern Ireland) for McCoy’s parent company KP Snacks Ltd.
“For a long time, our fans have been asking us for a new spicy flavour and McCoy’s Hot ’n’ Spicy definitely comes with an extra fiery twist. Whether you’re huddled up at home or braving the frosty outdoors, these crisps are bold, exciting, and guaranteed to add a spark to even the coldest of days.
“We can’t wait for everyone to try them!,” he added.
McCoy’s is owned by parent company KP Snacks Ltd, the UK’s number one manufacturer of nuts and popcorn, and number two manufacturer of bagged snacks.
The company owns some of the UK’s most popular and iconic snack brands including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells, Butterkist, KP Nuts, POM-BEAR, popchips, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies, Roysters and Frisps.
