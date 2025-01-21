McCrackens craft brewery exports to US

Ryan McCracken is now selling craft beers to the US.

McCRACKENS Brewery and Distillery in Portadown is making its first leap into the American market, with its award-winning beers set to hit shelves in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia this spring.

This landmark expansion reflects years of growth for the County Armagh-based brewery and a significant step in its mission to bring premium Irish craft beer and spirits to international markets.

The brewery has spent over a year working to finalise this partnership with a prominent US importer.

Introduced to McCrackens in early 2024, the importer has built a reputation for shipping premium Irish products to the States and is now branching out into the alcohol market.

McCrackens Brewery and Distillery will be among the first brands to spearhead this new venture, showcasing the best of Northern Ireland’s brewing and distilling heritage.

Ryan McCracken, founder of McCrackens Brewery and Distillery, says: “We are incredibly proud to announce our beers will soon be available in the United States.

“This has been a long time in the making, and it represents a monumental achievement for our business. Customers frequently ask when they’ll be able to find our products across the Atlantic, and now we can finally say it’s happening.”

McCrackens Brewery and Distillery was founded in County Armagh, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich history and storytelling tradition.

Its flagship products, including the McCrackens IPA, Premium Pilsner, and Black Irish Stout, have gained a loyal following for their exceptional quality and distinctive flavours.

The brewery’s labels tell a story of Irish heritage, with the McCrackens IPA label paying homage to Dunluce Castle on the rugged Antrim coast. Each brew combines traditional craftsmanship with innovative techniques, reflecting a deep commitment to excellence.

The addition of a distillery marks an exciting new chapter for the company. McCrackens has already released a Premium Irish Gin made from the beer they produce and is developing a range of premium spirits to complement its offerings, cementing its reputation as a leader in Northern Ireland’s craft beverage industry.

Ryan added: “We’ve been expanding steadily over the years, and the launch of our distillery allows us to bring a wider variety of premium products to customers. This is a natural evolution for us, combining our brewing expertise with a passion for distilling.”