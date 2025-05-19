McGlynn and McCauley lead home over 1,000 runners in searing Strabane Lifford heat

STRABANE’S Ann Marie McGlynn had a homecoming run to remember as she claimed the senior ladies title at the 2025 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr officially started the race and she congratulated everyone involved in another successful event. “Sincerest congratulations to everyone who completed the 2025 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon,” she said. “The warm conditions out there were challenging but runners dug deep to complete it and I loved seeing their elation as they crossed the finish line at the Melvin Running Track. “There are a lot of logistics involved in organising an event of this scale, particularly when there is a new route to manage, so I want to give a special word of thanks to council’s Festivals and Events team and all their partners for delivering a brilliant event. “Well done to all those who completed the relay element too and good luck to all the runners as they pursue their next running goals!” Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council Jacqueline Whoriskey thanked all those who contributed to the event’s success. “Thank you so much to all our partners and volunteers who helped stage another successful Strabane Lifford Half,” she said. “Thanks to the PSNI, the Gardai, the Department for Infrastructure and Donegal County Council for their guidance and expertise. “Most of all thanks to the spectators and runners who created an unbelievable atmosphere around the route in tough conditions and made it a day that so many people will never forget. “Initial feedback about the new course has been positive and we look forward to hosting an even bigger and better event in 2026.” Full race results are available at http://www.myrunresults.com/