McNeilly family hosts members of the British Grassland Society

However, that didn’t happen last year: nor will this target be reached in 2022.

Alastair explains: “Last year the drought-like conditions impacted on grass growth rates for almost all of July.

“In fact, forage availability became so tight that I had to house some of the yearling bullocks early, offering them silage and meal in the sheds.”

A selection of the Aberdeen-Angus bred cows and calves on the McNeilly farm.

But this year, it’s the price of fertiliser that has ‘conspired’ to reduce grass output levels.

“I looked at the figures back in the spring and decided that pushing ahead with our normal fertilise programme couldn’t be justified,” he said.

“It was then a case of making the best use that we could of slurry.

“To date we have gotten away with matters pretty well on grazing ground. But we are still looking at a fodder deficit for the year as a whole.”

Discussing the benefits of red clover: l to r John Downes, BGS member - Shropshire; Tim Mayo, BGS member, Gloucestershire; Alastair McNeilly, Dr Debbie McConnell, AFBI and Ben Wixey, Germinal GB.

Alistair calved an extra 11 cows earlier this year. This will give him the scope to sell a selection of surplus cows with calves at foot.

He has also purchased significant stocks of straw, which will provide him with a bedding and forage buffer, if required, next winter.

The McNeilly family recently hosted members of the British Grassland Society (BGS). The event included an overview of the business plus an extensive farm walk.

BGS is a membership organisation which acts as a communication forum, through events and publications, for the profitable and sustainable use of grass and forage.

A typical Limousin cow and calf on the McNeilly farm.

It brings together all those with an active interest in the science and practice of grass and forage production and utilisation; research workers, farmers, advisers, teachers and technical members of the agricultural industry.

BGS is in contact with farmers through its affiliated local grassland societies across the United Kingdom. These include the Ulster Grassland Society.

BGS has many active members abroad. The organisation is also a member of the European Grassland Federation.

The objectives of BGS are:

A typical red clover: hybrid ryegrass sward, growing on the McNeilly farm.

- The improvement of economic methods of production and utilisation of grass and forage crops for the promotion of profitable agriculture.

- The advancement of education and research in grass and forage crop production and utilisation. Publication of the results of relevant research to an international audience via a quarterly journal and academic symposia.

- The interpretation of research and active communication of improved methods of production and utilisation to the farming community.

- The promotion of grassland farming as an example of sustainable agriculture, which is environmentally benign and visually attractive, for the public benefit.

- Representing members’ interests to Government by responding to consultations and identifying priorities for research.

Alastair McNeilly manages a spring calving suckler herd of 85 cows over 145 acres with all male progeny finished as steers.

He keeps his own replacements and aims for them to calve down at 24 months old.

Any females unsuitable for breeding are also finished. His cattle are a mixture of Limousin, Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental genetics.

Alastair operates a rotational paddock grazing system with weekly grass measurements taken using a plate metre. The addition of more paddocks has allowed Alastair to increase his stocking rate.

Males are sold, for the most part, on a deadweight basis. Heifers not used for breeding are also sold finished .

Two broiler units, housing 60,000 chickens, also feature within the business. All of the chicken litter is exported off the farm.

Making best use of grass has been a key driver for Alistair over the past five years. And the bench marking figures for the business confirm this point.

The forage area on the farm has been retained at just short of 60ha. However, between 2017 and 2021, Alastair managed to improve his stocking rate from 2.0 to 2.78 cow equivalents/ha.

During the same period cow numbers increased from 67 to 89 with gross margin/ha strengthening from £905 to £1232.

“A combination of growing and utilising more grass has made all of this possible,” Alastair commented.

He attributes the development of a paddock-based grazing system as being of fundamental importance in this context.

Paddocks have been designed to provide stock with 3 days’ grazing, followed by an average 21-day recovery period.

Alastair uses a plate metre, in tandem with the Agri-Food and Biosciences (AFBI) GrassCheck service to asses current and future grass availability across the farm throughout the grazing season.

He has also trialled pre mowing of paddocks as a means of encouraging improved grass utilisation by stock.

“It’s an approach to grassland management that has promise. I only have a mower on the farm, so the option was always going to be that of pre-mowing and not topping after stock had left a particular paddock,” he explained.

Heavy clay: loam soils predominate across the McNeilly farm.

Their potential to grow large quantities of high quality grass is significant.

However, during a wet spring or autumn, grazing opportunities can be limited because of unsuitable ground conditions.

Alastair further explained: “It’s all about match grass supply and demand. We aim to put the cattle into paddocks with a grass cover of 2,800 to 3,000kg of dry matter/ha.

“Post-grazing covers are in the region 1,600 to 1,800kg.”

He added: “Grass growth rates change throughout the year, so we tweak the management of the paddocks accordingly.

“There was a bit of work required to set up the paddocks in the first instance.

“Installing an adequate number of drinkers was important. But once we got beyond that stage, it hasn’t been that difficult from an overall farm management perspective.”

A lane has been put down through the farm over a number of years. And, again, this has helped Alastair to manage his overall grazing area more efficiently.

Moving cattle on in the most effective way possible is very important. But after three to four days in a paddock, the animals will want to access fresh grazing anyway.

No meals are fed to the cows on the McNeilly farm while at grass. However, they do have access to supplementary dry cow and breeding minerals, when required.

Currently, Alastair is using a mix of Limousin and Angus bulls on his cows.

The Angus cross heifers are selected as herd replacements.

Previously, he had used synchronisation and fixed time AI on the herd as a means of tightening up the calving period across the herd. And this had worked for him.

It’s an approach to breeding that is gaining traction on suckler farms across Northern Ireland at the present time.

The technology can be used to secure up to a 70% conception rate to first service with cows: the equivalent figure for heifers is between 70 and 80%.

Getting started is simply a case of waiting six to seven weeks after the last cow has calved and then starting the synchronisation clock.

All the cows within a selected batch can then be inseminated on the same day. Those conceiving should calve down within a very short period of time approximately 40 weeks later.

Obviously, different bulls will have slightly different gestation periods.

Alastair is very conscious that he is the main source of labour within the cattle enterprise. So making best use of his time is crucially important.

To this end, he has recently invested in a state-of-the-art penning, raceway and crush complex within a shed in the farm yard.

This allows him to carry out all of the main handling jobs throughout the year, in comfort, as a one-man operation.

The crush contains a weigh cell, which Alastair finds to be an extremely important management tool.

All cows are vaccinated for BVD and Leptospirosis, as part of a herd managent plan.

Turnout normally starts at the beginning of March with the lighter heifers put out into the paddocks first.

If required, Alastair will take some of the ground set aside for first cut silage out for grazing purposes, if spring growth rates do not achieve target levels.

Daily grass growth rates will normally exceed 60kg DM/ha/day by the second week of May.

Where forage conservation is concerned, Alastair has been trialling the feasibility of red clover, in combination with a hybrid ryegrass, for the past two years.

And he is extremely excited with the results achieved to date.

“The swards are generating an average output of 13t of DM/ha. Last year it was clover area was cut four times and then grazed thereafter.

“We did not go in with a tedder after mowing,” Alastair stressed.

“The cut forage was allowed to wilt for 24 hours and then baled.

“I have tried to ensure that the clover has been allowed to flower least once, both in 2021 and again this year.

“No doubt, the clover will start to die back over the next year or so. But the scope to use more of it on this farm is obvious.

“I have also found that a mixed clover: ryegrass sward is very responsive to added slurry.”

But the proof of the pudding is always in the eating.

“During the middle of last year’s drought, I had no option but to feed the clover bales to the bullocks that had been housed due to a shortage of grazed grass across the farm at that time,” said Alastair.

“It was rocket fuel. The cattle were fed the mixed clover: grass silage plus 2kg of meal per head per day.

“They managed to achieve 1.2kg of liveweight gain on a daily basis.”

Looking ahead, Alastair is very conscious of the fast increasing costs impacting on every farm business at the present time.

He concluded: “The scope to make more efficient use of slurry is considerable. Making more use of red clover is an option that I want to explore for the future.