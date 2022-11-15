News you can trust since 1963
MCV Competitions announced as sponsor at Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships

MCV Competitions will sponsor the Breeding Heifer class at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships, it has been announced.

By Joanne Knox
55 minutes ago - 1 min read

This year’s championships will take place on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

Conor McVeigh from MCV Competitions.
