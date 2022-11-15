MCV Competitions announced as sponsor at Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships
MCV Competitions will sponsor the Breeding Heifer class at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships, it has been announced.
By Joanne Knox
55 minutes ago - 1 min read
This year’s championships will take place on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.
