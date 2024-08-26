After a successful two area Liberations from Kilbeggan it was time for the Sections to combine for a race further down the country in Roscrea in Co. Tipperary. A total of 481 members of the mighty N.I.P.A. sent a total of 16,479 birds to Roscrea. On Saturday morning, 10th August the N.I.P.A. liberated at 8:45AM in a South West Wind.

The winning bird from the third Youngbird Race of the season belongs to Ciaran McVeigh of Eastway H.P.S in Section C.

Ciaran’s Open Winner GB24 B 68925 is naming him ‘Justice’ the most famous NIPA winner in years. His grandfather is a direct son of ‘Olympic Poot’ who was the father to his 2nd Open Fermoy Winner in June of this Old Bird Season when Ciaran won 1st and 2nd Open NIPA Fermoy. ‘Justice’ grandmother is a daughter of ‘Blackpool Kittel’ who is responsible for several good pigeons for Ciaran including a son of her who has won 4 x 1st prizes and 3 x 2nd prizes and also bred a daughter with 2 x 1st prizes in the Ulster Federation that Ciaran has in his arsenal. Ciaran bred a couple for his stock of them and that's the father of ‘Justice’ The mother is a Luc Vervoort hen from Kevin and Kristopher Rooney’s good red racing hen who is a 1st Open winner herself and she has also bred open winners so as of now she's now grandmother to a 1st Open winner.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (101/3,017) from Roscrea 1 was Ciaran McVeigh of Eastway H.P.S. Ciaran wins 1st Club Eastway H.P.S. (440 Birds) winning 1st Section C (3,017 birds) and of course the best outcome of 1st NIPA Open Winner (16,479 birds).

Ballycarry & District: (5/104) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1718; 2nd S. Beattie & Dtr 1704; 3rd W. Degnan& T. McKee 1702; 4th S. Beattie & Dtr 1689; 5th Lynch Bros 1687; 6th B. McCammon 1685

Ballyclare & District: (10/287) 1st Higginson & Fasciola 1767; 2nd W R Moore & Son 1765; 3rd A&T Agnew 1762; 4th A&T Agnew 1758; 5th A&T Agnew 1758; 6th A&T Agnew 1753

Carrick Social: (8/248) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1816; 2nd W R McClean 1802; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1784; 4th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1779; 5th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1777; 6th D&J Armstrong 1773

Doagh & District: (10/338) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1786; 2nd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1768; 3rd A&N Lewis 1767; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1767; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1752; 6th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1752

Eastway H.P.S: (10/440) 1st C. McVeigh 1823; 2nd J. Burrows 1801; 3rd D. McElhone 1789; 4th D. McElhone 1788; 5th Whiteside Bros 1778; 6th G. Dickie 1777

Glenarm & District: (6/110) 1st K.S McCloy 1701; 2nd K.S McCloy 1700; 3rd McMullan Bros 1680; 4th G. McWhirter 1679; 5th G. McWhirter 1676; 6th O. O’Neill & Son 1657

Horseshoe H.P.S: (5/80) 1st J. Hastings 1770; 2nd J. Hastings 1762; 3rd K&D Hagans 1753; 4th J. Hastings 1736; 5th J. Hastings 1735; 6th K&D Hagans 1725

Kingsmoss: (10/148) 1st W. Gault & Son 1757; 2nd J. Dawson & Son 1684; 3rd W. Gault & Son 1676; 4th J. Dawson & Son 1672; 5th G&C Lowry 1672; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1657

Larne & District: (14/487) 1st A S McNaghten 1790; 2nd Rea & Magill 1775; 3rd A S McNaghten 1772; 4th K&S Doherty 1771; 5th Crawford & Robinson 1771; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1771

Ligoniel & District: (18/539) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1800; 2nd McMurray & Anderson 1798; 3rd Bingham & Seaton 1797; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1792; 5th Bingham & Seaton 1792; 6th T. Longman 1792

East Antrim Amalgamation

Roscrea YB

10/8/24

62 members sent 1867 pigeons

Pools £160

Well, the EAA & NIPA were in Roscrea for the 3rd yb race of the season, after the Ulster fed had a great race on Fri it seemed Saturday would be of similar pace. With a strong west south west wind the birds were liberated at 8.45am.

East Antrim Amalgamation Result

1st C. McVeigh 1823 20 Points; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1816 19 Points; 3rd J. Burrows 1801 19 Points; 4th A S McNaghten 1790 18 Points; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1784 17 Points; 6th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1779 16 Points; 7th Whiteside Bros 1778 15 Points; 8th G. Dickie 1777 14 Points; 9th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1777 13 Points; 10th G. Dickie 1777 12 Points; 11th Rea & Magill 1775 11 Points; 12th D&J Armstrong & Son 1773 10 Points; 13th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1773 9 Points; 14th A S McNaghten 1772 8 Points; 15th K&S Doherty 1771 7 Points; 16th Crawford & Robinson 1771 6 Points; 17th Crawford & Robinson 1771 5 Points; 18th Crawford & Robinson 1770 3 Points; 19th Crawford & Robinson 1770 2 Points; 20th J. Hastings 1770 1 Points

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (63/1,989) from Roscrea 1 was M. McManus of Glen H.P.S. M. takes the top spot in his club (217 birds) and the big accolade of 1st Section D winner from Roscrea 1 (1,989 Birds) and a top performance in the N.I.P.A. Open achieving 2nd Open (16,479 Birds).

Colin H.P.S: (5/184) 1st O&M Monaghan 1799; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1799; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1799; 4th O&M Monaghan 1782; 5th O&M Monaghan 1782; 6th O&M Monaghan 1781

Derriaghy: (5/133) 1st D. Johnston 1750; 2nd R. Benson 1749; 3rd M. Johnston & Son 1732; 4th K. Johnston 1716; 5th D. Johnston 1715; 6th M. Johnston & Son 1715

Dromara H.P.S: (7/217) 1st C. Rooney & Sons 1809; 2nd M. Russell 1788; 3rd M. Russell 1780; 4th M. Russell 1775; 5th M. Russell 1769; 6th C. Rooney & Sons 1764

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (6/174) 1st P&J Boal 1789; 2nd P&J Boal 1786; 3rd Tomlinson & Wilson 1772; 4th Aiken Bros 1764; 5th P&J Boal 1761; 6th P&J Boal 1740

Glen H.P.S: (6/217) 1st M. McManus 1819; 2nd J. Kennedy & Son 1796; 3rd J. Kennedy & Son 1795; 4th J&D Braniff 1788; 5th J&D Braniff 1785; 6th J. Kennedy & Son 1784

Glenavy & District: (3/101) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1761; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1752; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1749; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1745; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1734; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1723

Harmony H.P.S: (11/237) 1st Abernethy & Turner 1795; 2nd B. O’Hara 1787; 3rd B. Wallace 1782; 4th J&V Abernethy 1782; 5th M. McClure 1777; 6th V. Cooney & Son 1777

Hillsborough & Maze: (7/472) 1st H. Jennings & Son 1808; 2nd J. Greenaway 1800; 3rd H. Jennings & Son 1784; 4th J. Greenaway 1777; 5th H. Jennings & Son 1776; 6th H. Jennings & Son 1772

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (11/319) 1st D. Ferguson 1761; 2nd A&T&J Houston 1742; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1741; 4th A&T&J Houston 1741; 5th A&T&J Houston 1740; 6th S G Briggs 1740

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/88) 1st T. McNally 1785; 2nd T. McNally 1764; 3rd M. Lavery 1762; 4th M. Lavery 1757; 5th M. Lavery 1757; 6th T. McNally 1746

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity R.P.C: (6/218) 1st J&L Smyth 1808; 2nd J. Begley & Son 1794; 3rd J&L Smyth 1779; 4th J&L Smyth 1778; 5th J&L Smyth 1778; 6th McDade & Devlin 1776

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (63/1,832) from Roscrea 1 was Lambert & Stewart of Bangor R.P.C. The lads win the ever competitive Club of Bangor taking the top 6 (324 Birds). The partnership win Section F in the first full youngbird race (1,832 Birds).

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (10/324) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1811; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1775; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1764; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1762; 5th Lambert & Stewart 1747; 6th Lambert & Stewart 1743

Cloughey H.P.S: (5/114) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1789; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1789; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1772; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1702; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1701; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1701

Comber Central H.P.S: (4/91) 1st G. Marshall 1721; 2nd W&L Robinson 1715; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1708; 4th C. Hutchinson 1704; 5th C. Hutchinson 1702; 6th G. Marshall 1701

Corrigs: (7/225) 1st Toner Bros 1730; 2nd Toner Bros 1654; 3rd Toner Bros 1615; 4th Toner Bros 1614; 5th Toner Bros 1612; 6th S&A Foster 1552

Crossgar: (7/225) 1st P. Byrne 1736; 2nd P. Byrne 1725; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1721; 4th P. Byrne 1717; 5th P. Byrne 1712; 6th P. Byrne 1712

Downpatrick Premier: (3/74) 1st T. Burns 1737; 2nd T. Burns 1736; 3rd T. Burns 1711; 4th T. Burns 1710; 5th T. Burns 1708; 6th Telford Bros 1696

Killyleagh Central: (4/174) Gordon Bros & Sons 1790; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1777; 3rd T. Smyth 1775; 4th T. Smyth 1769; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1767; 6th C. Healy 1763

Killyleagh & District: (7/184) 1st D. Grieves 1778; 2nd D. Grieves 1778; 3rd D. Grieves 1777; 4th D. Grieves 1777; 5th D. Grieves 1777; 6th D. Grieves 1776

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (8/184) 1st A&E Muckle 1758; 2nd A&E Muckle 1701; 3rd A&E Muckle 1700; 4th A&E Muckle 1686; 5th Rainey Bros 1673; 6th A&E Muckle 1665

Newtownards H.P.S: (6/191) 1st J. Orr 1781; 2nd H&S Muckle 1726; 3rd W. Leckey 1722; 4th McGimpsey Bros 1705; 5th H&S Muckle 1692; 6th W. Leckey 1688

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (38/1,832) from Roscrea 1 was Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S. The Ballyholland Man has been on top form winning the top four positions in his Club (484 Birds) while also replicating this at Section Level 1st – 4th Section G (1,832 Birds) Topping off a great result with 3rd, 6th, 7th & 8th Open NIPA (16,749 Birds) Owens Section Winner is from the very best of the world renowned Rockview Lofts.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (8/484) 1st Owen Markey 1818; 2nd Owen Markey 1810; 3rd Owen Markey 1810; 4th C. Owen Markey 1810; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1800; 6th A. McAteer 1790

Banbridge H.P.S: (6/172) 1st McCracken Bros 1752; 2nd McCracken Bros 1732; 3rd E. McAlinden 1731; 4th McCracken Bros 1711; 5th McCracken Bros 1709; 6th McCracken Bros 1709

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (9/288) 1st B. McAvoy 1775; 2nd B. McAvoy 1774; 3rd E. McAlinden 1768; 4th S. Ogle 1756; 5th S. Ogle 1750; 6th S. Ogle 1746

Millvale: (4/189) 1st N. Murtagh 1764; 2nd JJ McCabe 1749; 3rd JJ McCabe 1745; 4th R. McMinn & Dtr 1731; 5th R. McMinn & Dtr 1731; 6th R. McMinn & Dtr 1726

Newry City: (5/311) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1803; 2nd Donnelly Bros 1770; 3rd Donnelly Bros 1769; 4th Donnelly Bros 1767; 5th C. McArdle & Sons 1766; 6th C. Duke & Sons 1756

Newry & District: (9/516) 1st J F McCabe & Son 1786; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1785; 3rd J F McCabe & Son 1785; 4th J F McCabe & Son 1784; 5th Mark Maguire & Son 1769; 6th Mark Maguire & Son 1760

1 . Alistair Stuart McNaghten Larne & District HPS Winner from Roscrea 1..jpg Alistair Stuart McNaghten, Larne & District HPS Winner from Roscrea 1 Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . H.Jennings & Son Hillsborough & Maze Roscrea Winning pigeon from one of Garys Belgium imports.jpeg H.Jennings & Son, Hillsborough & Maze, Roscrea winning pigeon from one of Gary's Belgium imports. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Darren Thompson of Thompson & Lunn Newry City Winner.jpg Darren Thompson of Thompson & Lunn, Newry City Winner Photo: freelance Photo Sales