Measures withdrawn in respect of cattle impacted by Defra review

However, the society has advised members to be cautious, as a new decision is to be issued by the department on the matter.

In January this year, the society withdrew a number of animals from its herdbook and stated all use of the animals for pedigree breeding, including the use of semen, embryos and oocytes, should cease with immediate effect until further notice.

Defra has advised that it is currently reviewing further information concerning the impacted animals, and will be providing the society with the results of that review in due course, along with a new decision.

News

In the meantime, the society has been advised that all the measures put in place, in respect of those impacted animals, have been withdrawn, pending this new decision from Defra.

In a statement today, the British Limousin Cattle Society stated: “It is the society’s understanding that all activities in respect of the impacted animals can now continue (subject to the society’s byelaws).

“Please note the status of the impacted animals may be subject to change depending upon the outcome of Defra’s ongoing review. “To confirm, Defra has advised that the animals included in the ongoing review are the first generation progeny detailed in the statement dated 11 January 2022, and their progeny and descendants. “For the avoidance of doubt, this latest update from Defra means the following for the impacted animals and germinal products: “- Calves registered since 22/12/2021 that are currently suspended: these will be released as fully registered as soon as possible, providing they are not suspended for any other reason “- Calves birth notified since 22/12/2021: these can now be fully registered as members wish. This can be done in the normal manner through the Taurus website, or by getting in touch with the office “- New registrations: applications for new registrations will now be received. The applications for registration of calves from cows/heifers currently pregnant will also be received in due course “- Germinal products: may now be used to produce calves eligible for pedigree registration

“Whilst this means that members are now free to conduct all usual activities in respect of the affected animals, it is the society’s understanding that Defra will issue a new decision in due course and, so, the animals may yet be subject to further measures.