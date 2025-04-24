Meat processors lined up for top industry award in UK and Ireland

By Sam Butler
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:25 BST
ABP Linden and Dunbia are dedicated to Irish grass-fed beef,ABP Linden and Dunbia are dedicated to Irish grass-fed beef,
ABP Linden and Dunbia are dedicated to Irish grass-fed beef,
NORTHERN Ireland beef processors ABP Linden and Dunbia, both based in Dungannon, have been shortlisted for the prestigious Meat Manufacturer of the Year in the annual industry awards 2025.

The shortlist was released ahead of the final awards ceremony in London at the end of June. They are organised by Food Management Today magazine, the industry’s keynote publication.

The awards is a prestigious and long-established annual initiative celebrating excellence across the British and Irish food industry, especially meat processing. They also reflect the customer-focused innovation driving the industry, Northern Ireland’s most important food category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shortlist demonstrates the achievements of local companies collaborating on new product development with major retailers such as Marks and Spencer (M&S) and Lidl.

Products shortlisted were entered from a wealth of leading companies and retailers and have been judged to exacting standards.

The finalists are:

Best New Product Development: M&S Collection Wagyu Topside of Beef – ABP Linden, Dungannon; M&S Collection Blackthorn Salt Dry-Aged King Arthur Sirloin Beef Joint – ABP Linden, also Dungannon.

Best Frozen Product: Frozen M&S Collection Beef Wellington – ABP Linden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best Bakery Product: M&S Collection Beef Wellington – ABP Linden.

Best Red Meat Product: M&S Collection Blackthorn Salt Dry Aged King Arthur Sirloin Beef Joint – ABP Linden; Lidl Deluxe Dry Aged 36 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steaks – Dunbia.

Best Dairy Product: Spar Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream – Dale Farm.

Food Manufacturer of the Year: ABP Linden; Dunbia.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice