Meatless Farm advert had ‘finished planned live run before complaint’

The complaint was in relation to an advertising campaign which is understood to have ran across social media during October.

AHDB stated the adverts, which claimed “going plant-based boosted nurse Anne’s energy and mental and physical health, and made firefighter, Jur, mentally and physically stronger” had been withdrawn by the company following the complaint.

However, Meatless Farm revealed the campaign had “finished its planned live run some time before the complaint, so there was no impact on scheduled activity”.

AHDB filed the complaint to the ASA as they felt the adverts did not comply with advertising codes, specifically “good health claims must be supported by authorised health claims or made by a national medical or nutrition body, or health charity”.

After reviewing, the ASA agreed the adverts broke their advertising rules and requested Meatless Farm to no longer use the adverts and remove any still in use.

The complaint forms part of a whole body of work carried out by AHDB to “challenge misinformation, provide UK specific evidence to the media and beyond, and to ensure a level playing field within advertising”.

Earlier this year, AHDB contacted Oatly following its highly publicised ‘Help Dad’ campaign to highlight “inaccuracies in its claim global livestock emit more GHG emissions than all transport combined”.

Oatly subsequently corrected the claim.

AHDB’s head of media and PR, Phil Maiden, explained: “Advertising rules are there to ensure fairness and transparency for consumers, in which AHDB takes an enormous amount of time and effort to ensure compliance.

“This very much proved invaluable following the 500 complaints made against our own ‘We Eat Balanced’ TV advert earlier this year.

“This most recent result is excellent for AHDB and our levy payers who, by all accounts, really value the work we do in this area.

“We continually work to challenge misinformation in the media and advertising, as well as working with the media to encourage balanced reporting and the use of UK based facts and data,” he concluded.

Meatless Farm’s statement, in relation to the advertising campaign and subsequent complaint, reads: “A small campaign we ran around the proven positive impacts of consuming plant-based food, based on a new scientific study which had just been published, was complained about by the Agricultural and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), as part of their ongoing campaign of raising ASA complaints against alternative protein brands.

“The campaign was developed following the publication of a randomised controlled scientific study into the impacts of plant-based food which concluded that the replacement of animal meat with plant-based meat alternatives can promote positive changes in the gut microbiome of consumers (Toribio-Mateas, Bester, Klimenko, 2021).

“The digital campaign featuring a variety of people in demanding jobs ran across online advertising and had finished its planned live run some time before the complaint, so there was no impact on scheduled activity.

“The nurse featured in the ad was a real nurse and the quote was her own personal experience of eating plant-based protein, as backed up with the findings of the scientific study into the impact of eating plant-based foods on gut microbiota.