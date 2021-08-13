Medium weights selling to £1640 per head at Enniskillen

Medium weights from 220p to 286p for a Charolais 444kg at £1270, heavy lots 210p to 254p for a Limousin 590kg at £1500 and selling up to £1640 per head.

Bullocks: Dungannon producer Charolais 394kg at £1090, Charolais 444kg at £1270, Charolais 410kg at £1170, Limousin 590kg at £1500, Simmental 644kg at £1540, Limousin 650kg at £1530, Clogher producer Charolais 410kg at £1160, Charolais 402kg at £1070, Charolais 644kg at £1500, Derrylin producer Charolais 426kg at £1200, Lisburn producer Charolais 448kg at £1210, Charolais 504kg at £1260, Garrrison producer Charolais 438kg at £1180, Dungannon producer Limousin 590kg at £1500, Simmental 644kg at £1540, Limousin 650kg at £1530, Castlecaulfield producer Limousin 620kg at £1550, Limousin 1620, Charolais 686kg at £1600 and Portadown producer Charolais 626kg at £1520, Charolais 685kg at £1600.

Weanlings: In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1170 for a Charolais 455kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1050 for a Charolais 359kg.

Ruling prices: Trillick producer 455kg Charolais steer at £1170, 316kg Limousin heifer at £800, 425kg Limousin steer at £960, 351kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £850, Derrygonnelly producer 305kg Limousin steer 830, 290kg Limousin steer at £800, 338kg Hereford steer at £790, 310kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £810, Garrison producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £910, 408kg Charolais steer at £1090, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 360kg Charolais heifer at £980, Rosslea producer 319kg Charolais steer at £920, 395kg Charolais steer at £1090, 417kg Charolais steer at £1110, Fivemiletown producer 356kg Limousin bull at £920, 295kg Charolais heifer at £820, 274kg Charolais heifer at £760, 219kg Limousin heifer at £560, Kesh producer 447kg Charolais steer at £1160, 355kg Charolais heifer at £830, 319kg Limousin heifer at £720, 267kg Charolais steer at £790, 399kg Charolais bull at £1020, 394kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £910, Belleek producer 345kg Limousin steer at £940, 339kg Limousin steer at £960, 294kg Hereford bull at £790, Derrylin producer 418kg Charolais bull at £990, 245kg Limousin bull at £720, 418kg Limousin heifer at £840, Castlederg producer 412kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £880, 369kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £830, 347kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £780 and Derrygonelly producer 296kg Charolais heifer at £810, 237kg Charolais heifer at £760.

Calves: Monea producer Charolais bull at £450, Limousin bull at £420, Belgian Blue heifer at £350, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £440, Friesian bull at £140, Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £410, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue bull at £400, Friesian bull at £120, Rosslea producer Limousin bull at £340, Kesh producer Shorthorn bull at £330, Garrison producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £315, Lack producer Limousin heifer at £300 and Brookeborough producer at £130.

Suckler cows

Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with bull at £1830, Simmental cow with bull at £1760, Limousin cow with heifer at £1490, Boho producer Charolais cow with bull at £1540, Derrylester producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1500, Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1420, Monea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1420, Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1410, Pettigo producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1380 and Lack producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1340.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 244ppk paid for a 635kg Charolais at £1550, medium and light weights from 205-252ppk paid for a 455kg at £1140.

Belcoo producer Charolais 670kg at £1560, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 635kg at £1550, Charolais 610kg at £1370, Charolais 555kg at £1360, Charolais 510kg at £1270, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 580kg at £1350, Charolais 570kg at £1340, Charolais 550kg at £1290, Belcoo producer Charolais 580kg at £1350 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1460, Charolais 630kg at £1400.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 198ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1360 and lighter weights from 210ppk for a 500kg Charolais at £1050.