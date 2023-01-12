Meet the farmers starring in ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ as hit TV series returns to UTV
The hugely popular and successful ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ returns to UTV this month.
It’s all change again with new families, new farms and businesses, and new challenges – with some familiar faces thrown in!
‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series charting the reality of farming in Northern Ireland.
For more than a decade, the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country.
Now in its 11th year, this series follows 12 families as they deal with one of the most unpredictable periods in living memory.
The 12 families featured reflect the diversity and innovation in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. Be it traditional beef, sheep, dairy and produce enterprises, or social farming, breeding alpacas and sport horses, we see how they face daily challenges and constantly work in all weathers against a backdrop of Brexit, climate change and the War in Ukraine.
Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ starts next Thursday (19 January) at 8.30pm on UTV.