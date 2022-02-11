Meet the Northern Ireland teams going head-to-head in The Fast and the Farmer-ish

The show kicked-off last Wednesday night on BBC Three, with two English teams battling it out for a place in the semi-finals.

If you missed it, the first instalment will be on BBC One Northern Ireland (and HD) this Monday night at 7.30pm.

However, if you just can’t wait to see the teams (including those from Northern Ireland) in action, the entire series has landed on iPlayer, meaning you can watch all seven episodes now!

The show, which was filmed in Ballymoney, County Antrim, is Top Gear with tractors and there are plenty of crazy challenges for the participants to tackle.

So, who are the tractor drivers flying the flag for NI? Click through the gallery below!

The Fast and The Farmerish - Bogmen

Bogmen's Daniel Thornton

Bogmen's Parky (William Parkinson)

Bogmen's Wayne Manley