Meet Toby, the one-year-old Labradoodle searching for a loving new home

Toby is a one-year-old Labrador/Poodle cross and his favourite toy to play with is a tennis ball.

He’s very keen to get some tasty treats which is very useful for training.

He loves attention from his favourite humans and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you. The ideal owner for Toby would be someone who is used to big strong dogs and can handle them on the lead.

Toby

Toby requires someone who is at home for most of the day to help him settle into his new home. Adopters should be willing to do multiple meets at the centre to give Toby time get comfortable around them.

Toby would be best suited to a quiet, adult only home with no visiting children.

He would also need quiet walking areas with no traffic.

Find out more about Toby here.

Max

Max, meanwhile, is a six-year-old Yorkshire Terrier.

He is a friendly little dog who adores meeting new people.

He enjoys playing with his toys and getting out for ‘sniffy’ walks.

Max can find car travel a little stressful, so would prefer not to go on long journeys.

When meeting dogs out and about he can be quite an excitable little guy.

Max is diabetic and he requires a home with dedicated adopters who will be able to stick to his strict diet and provide two injections a day, 12 hours apart.

Max is currently enjoying life in a foster home.

He is housetrained and sleeps in a crate in the kitchen.

He can live with another doggy companion, if they don’t mind him being a little boisterous.

Max can live with secondary school aged children and older and he will need company in the house for most of the day.

His foster carers say he is adorable with a fabulous wee character.

Find out more about Max here.