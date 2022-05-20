Meet two of the dogs in need of loving new homes in Northern Ireland

They are both available for adoption from Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

Little Brody is a nine-year-old Chinese Crested.

Brody can be shy when he first meets new people, but he does come round in his own time and can be a very affectionate little dog who enjoys cuddles once he gets to know and trust you.

Brody

He is not keen on being left on his own and prefers to be in the bedroom with you at night-time.

Brody is currently enjoying life in a foster home.

His foster carers say he is a good boy who will make someone a fantastic companion.

Brody needs a quiet and calming adult only home with no children and no visiting children.

Milo

He prefers his walks to be away from traffic, and would need someone to be around with him for most of the day.

Brody does get along with other dogs, however, he will need a home where he is the only dog.

Brody requires ongoing medical care.

Staff at Ballymena Rehoming Centre will discuss this with anyone interested in this special boy.

Find out more about Brody here.

Next up is Milo, a one-year-old Jack Russell Terrier.

Milo is an energetic and playful little dog, who loves going for walks and playing with toys.

He is a friendly boy who likes to meet new people when he is out and about and he has a great personality and character.

Milo needs to be the only dog in the home, however, he could have walking buddies.

Milo’s perfect home would require a secure garden that he can run around and play in.

As Milo is still very young, he needs a home with owners who are willing and able to be involved in further training.

Milo could live in a home with older teens. Dogs Trust hope this loving boy finds his perfect match soon – could it be you?

You can find out more about Milo here.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Milo or Brody, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.

