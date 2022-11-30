This was a well supported four week league where competitors got the opportunity to ride the challenging course of rustic fences which was built slightly more challenging each week, and asked plenty of questions for horse and rider. This league has been great for those who are wishing to take part in the NIF at Cavan, with the horse and pony classes being qualifiers for this prestigious event in 2023.

The final week was dominated by those who had qualified for the league placings. Judge Conor O'Hare had a few hard decisions to make within the horse championship. However out on top with Horse League Champion was Megan Norton and Hathaway. Horse league reserve champion was awarded to Amy Griffith and Carrie. Both competitors have been supporting the league throughout and therefore have been working hard towards gaining points and forging their place within this league to earn their league sashes and trophies. A delighted Jocelyn Hutchinson and her pocket rocket 'Minion' were consistently brilliant throughout the four week league, coming home with the pony champion rosette week after week. With a foot perfect championship show finished off with a fabulous gallop down the long side Jocelyn and 'Minion' took home the league champion pony sash and trophy.Along side Kerry McGrady on her striking dun gelding, Fonzie were delighted with their pony league reserve champion sash and trophy.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the final week of their four week working hunter league and NIF qualifiers. Thanks are extended to judge Conor O'Hare, scribe Kristina and all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

Pony league champion Jocelyn Hutchinson and Minion, reserve champion Kerry McGrady and Fonzie alongside judge Conor O'Hare

Working Hunter league and NIF qualifiers - Saturday 5th November 2022

Working Hunter Horses

Anthea Steele, Pearl Harbour

Champion horse: Clare Steele, JB

Reserve champion horse: Heather Steele, CSF Chanel

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse and four year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

No entries

Erin Mathieson, Dinky

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Amy Griffith, Carrie.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Clare Steele, Noah; 2) Megan Norton, Hathaway; 3) Jenny Nixon, Winnie; 4) Megan Magennis, Correal Champion; 5) Amy Griffith, Carrie; 6) Leanne Sullivan, Ted.

Heather Steele, CSF Chanel

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

1) Clare Steele, JB; 2) Aimee McKeown, Russel; 3) Sarah Kilpatrick, Orrfield Royal Diamond (Snooki); 4) Anthea Steele, Lily Moore; 5) Megan Magennis, Correal Champion.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Heather Steele, CSF Chanel; 2) Aimee McKeown, Russel; 3) Lucy Stewart, Lenny; 4) Leanne Sullivan, Ted.

Class 6 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Lucy Stewart, Lenny.

Clare Steele, JB

Working hunter ponies

Champion pony: Anthea Steele, Pearl Harbour

Reserve champion pony: Erin Mathieson, Dinky

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes and M and M

1) Anthea Steele, Pearl Harbour; 2) Jocelyn Hutchinson, Minion; 3) Heather Steele, Harry; 4) Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dreamcatcher; 5) Anthea Steele, Newoak all the Jazz; 6) Holly Webber, Bluebell; 7) William Steele, Tootsie

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes and M and M

1) Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dreamcatcher; 2) Kerry McGrady, Fonzie; 3) Anthea Steele, Lola; 4) Erin Mathieson, Dinky

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M and M

1) Erin Mathieson, Dinky; 2) Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty; 3) Rebecca Horner, Ballylisk Midnight Lad

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M and M

1) Chloe McLaughlin, Teddy Boy; 2) Rebecca Horner, Ballylisk Midnight Lad; 3) Rachel Conn, Cefndu Jacob

Working Hunter League results - October/November 2022

Working Hunter Horses

League champion horse: Megan Norton, Hathaway

League reserve champion horse: Amy Griffith, Carrie

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1) Amy Griffith, Carrie

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Megan Norton, Hathaway; 2) Leanne Sullivan, Ted; 3) Amy Griffith, Carrie

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1) Lucy Stewart, Lenny; 2) Leanne Sullivan, Ted

Working hunter ponies

League champion pony: Jocelyn Hutchinson, Minion

League reserve champion pony: Kerry McGrady, Fonzie

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes and M and M

1) Jocelyn Hutchinson, Minion; 2) Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dreamchaser; 3) Holly Webber, Bluebell

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes and M and M

1) Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dreamchaser; 2) Kerry McGrady, Fonzie; 3) Ellen Rooney, Larry.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M and M

1) Chloe McLaughlin, Teddy boy

