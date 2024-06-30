Members of Ballymacbrennan Plough On Group visit Moore Concrete
The event provided members of the visiting group with a unique insight into the manufacture of high-quality precast products for use across the Agriculture, Construction and Civil engineering sectors.
A high proportion of Moore Concrete’s output is used in production agriculture throughout the UK and Ireland.
The company’s agricultural range includes a wide variety of precast solutions such as: Drinkers, SuspendedFlooring Systems, Pre-stressedWall Panels, Bunker Walls and Above Ground Slurry Stores.
Farming can be lonely work and isolation is a fast-growing problem within the farming community in Northern Ireland. To help address these concerns, the Rural Support organisation has developed a project called Plough On, which aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers.
Its core purpose is to improve mental and physical wellbeing through socialisation and participation in rural heritage/farming-based activities and excursions, encouraging individuals to get and stay well – physically and emotionally.
Activities include a range of educational, learning and reminiscence opportunities – events, projects and outings – encouraging older men to connect on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage and history.
Participants are involved from the outset in the design and delivery of activities, ensuring that the programme develops in a way that meets their needs and interests.
Improved health and wellbeing for older men also positively helps other farm family members in terms of respite, provides opportunities for greater independence as well as improving mood.
Moore Concrete managing director, Wilbert Moore, welcomed the Ballymacbrennan Group members to the precast operation.
Speaking afterwards, he said: “Agriculture remains at the very heart of Northern Ireland’s rural communities.
“As a company, we attract many of our employees from the numerous farming communities in our vicinity.
“I fully recognise the commitment made by farming families in so many ways to the economy of Northern Ireland, as a whole, and our rural way of life.
“It was tremendously encouraging to see so many members of the Ballymacbrennan group participating in the visit to Moore Concrete. We have had a number of the Plough On groups here already and would be delighted to welcome any others.”