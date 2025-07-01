Members of Co Antrim YFC have a fantastic night at the Ballymoney Show

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:23 BST
A fantastic night was had at Ballymoney Show amidst the showers for our competitions night for members from the YFCU from across Co Antrim.

Thank you to the stewards, judges and referees for their hard work in ensuring smooth running.

Huge well done to all competitors who gave it their all whether it was football, tug of war or junior cook off.

Football - Mens

First, Lisnamurrican YFC

Second, Kilraughts YFC

Third, Finvoy YFC

Football - Ladies

First, Straid YFC

Second, Kilraughts YFC

Third, Finvoy YFC

Tug of war - Mens

First, Glarryford YFC

Second, Randalstown YFC

Tug of war- Ladies

First, Lisnamurrican YFC

Second, Moycraig YFC

Junior Cook Off

First, Kilraughts YFC

Second, Straid YFC

Third, Gleno Valley YFC

Congratulations to all those who were placed.

First place men's football Lisnamurrican YFC at the Ballymoney Show. Picture: Antrim YFCU

First place ladies football Straid YFC at the Ballymoney Show. Picture: Antrim YFCU

Second place in ladies football Kilraughts YFC at the Ballymoney Show. Picture: Antrim YFCU

Boys football taking place at the Ballymoney Show. Picture: Antrim YFCU

