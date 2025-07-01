Members of Co Antrim YFC have a fantastic night at the Ballymoney Show

Thank you to the stewards, judges and referees for their hard work in ensuring smooth running.
Huge well done to all competitors who gave it their all whether it was football, tug of war or junior cook off.
Football - Mens
First, Lisnamurrican YFC
Second, Kilraughts YFC
Third, Finvoy YFC
Football - Ladies
First, Straid YFC
Second, Kilraughts YFC
Third, Finvoy YFC
Tug of war - Mens
First, Glarryford YFC
Second, Randalstown YFC
Tug of war- Ladies
First, Lisnamurrican YFC
Second, Moycraig YFC
Junior Cook Off
First, Kilraughts YFC
Second, Straid YFC
Third, Gleno Valley YFC
Congratulations to all those who were placed.
