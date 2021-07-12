Members support work of community rescue service

Pictured with North East Derry group managers Frances Ogilby and William Whyte, are Northern District Commander Barry Torrens and CRS Charity Shop Manager and Fundraising Champion Hazel Gallagher.

The good weather coupled with the further relaxation in restrictions has brought an influx of visitors to the north coast, keen to sample our beautiful part of the countryside for themselves. Unfortunately, this increased footfall can sometimes lead to accidents when out and about which is where the Community Rescue Service (CRS) Northern District step up to the mark.

The Community Rescue Service is a charitable search and rescue organisation operated by volunteers from communities across Northern Ireland and are the only accredited Lowland Rescue search and rescue organisation in Northern Ireland. They hold full membership of the Association of Lowland Search and Rescue (ALSAR) and can provide all aspects of search and rescue falling under the remit of Lowland Rescue including ground, inland water, bike, boat and more.

Earlier in the summer, the North East Derry group were delighted to make a donation to the work the CRS do in our area. Highly trained volunteers work tirelessly giving us peace of mind when we explore off the beaten track on the hunt for adventure. Every penny donated by the group will go to purchase life saving equipment to help keep our community safe. To find out how you can volunteer with the CRS please contact them via email at [email protected] or send them a message on their Facebook page.

After 2020 being a washout for most of us, we are happy to report that the Ulster Farmers’ Union cereal competition managed to get up and running for 2021. We recently judged the winter barley category with a strong set of entries competing for a spot in the county final.