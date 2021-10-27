Memorial event held at Portrush

Route Hunt Point-2-Point Race 1 Winner Ballyhigh, N McParlan, Dennison Commercial

The public were permitted to attend and once again they were provided with a great day of racing.

There was on site parking, an ice cream van, a coffee van, a chip van, bookies and the Inn on The coast Air stream bar serving soft drinks, beers and spirits as well as hot port and hot whisky which went down a treat

There were six races and until the end of each race it was hard to know who the winner was going to be which provided a great atmosphere.

Racing for the line

Race Maiden Race for 4 year olds was sponsored by Dennisons Commercials Ltd.

The winner was Ballyhigh owned by Wilson Dennison the race sponsor and trained by Jamie Sloan, 2nd was Boolamore Glory owned by Baltimore stables syndicate and trained by Mary E Doyle, 3rd was Champagne Town owned by Milestone Bloodstock Ltd and trained by Colin Bowe.

Race 2 Maiden Race for 5 year old geldings was Sponsored by O’Connor, Kennedy and Turtle & Tattersalls Ireland. The winner was Glebe Road owned by Mary Kelly and trained by Patrick Turley, 2nd was Rockhamtom owned by Templeburn Racing Syndicate and trained by Colin McBratney, 3rd was Satellite Receiver owned by Monbeg Syndicate and trained by Eamonn Doyle.

Race 3 Maiden Race for 5 year old and upwards mares was sponsored by A Diamond & Son Timber Ltd. The winner was Justwest owned by Edward & Patrick Kearns and trained by Gary McGill, 2nd was Any Time owned by Aloysius Harney and trained by Ross O’Sullivan, 3rd was Drumless Pet owned by Sean McParlan and trained by Noel McParlan.

Race 4 Open Lightweight Race was sponsored by Kellys Portrush. The winner was Vaucelet owned by SJ Hegarty and trained by David Christie, 2nd was Fenlon’s Hill owned by Clare L cannon and trained by Clare Cannon. Only two finished in this race.

Race 5 Winners of 3 was sponsored by Royal Court Hotel. The winner was Ask D’Man owned by S J Hegarty and trained by David Christie, 2nd was William Tyndale owned by Shauna Kelly and trained by Noel Kelly, 3rd was Chariot Warrior owned and trained by James Brown Kerr.

Race 6 Maiden Race for 6 year old and upwards geldings was sponsored by Kenny’s Eurospar, Coleraine. The winner was Drumlee Castle owned and trained by Gary Dillon, 2nd was Ballymist owned by Alan McCaldin and trained by Thomas McMahon,3rd was Five dollar fine owned by Milestone Bloodstock Ltd and trained by Colin Bowe.

The majority of point to point horses are based in the South of Ireland but the winners on the day were all Northern horses which is a credit to their trainers and owners.

John Deere at Portrush

The Route Hunt thank all their sponsors for their financial support for the day and also all those volunteers without whose help the running of the event would not be possible.

The hunt also thank those landowners and farmers, over whose lands they hunt, for their kindness and cooperation throughout the season.

The Route Hunt Spring Point to Point is due to be held at Portrush on Saturday, 26th March 2022, so save the date and bring along your family and friends for a great day out.

If anyone is interested in helping at this event then contact Hazel Kelly, the P2P secretary, on 0775 956 3183.

