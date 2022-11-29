Memorial raffle an opportunity to win Aberdeen Angus heifer from Coltrim

Launched recently, the grand charity raffle in memory of Keith Forsythe provides Aberdeen Angus cattle breeders with an opportunity to win a pedigree yearling heifer from the Forsythe family’s award winning and highly prolific Evana cow family.

Owned by Neville, Marian and Ivan Forsythe, the Coltrim prefix dates back to 1928 and is one of Northern Ireland’s long-established and highly respected Aberdeen Angus herds.

Ivan Forsythe explained: “We decided to organise the charity raffle in memory of my brother Keith, who lost his long and courageous battle with cancer in August this year.

The Forsythe family from Moneymore are raffling Coltrim Evana X74 for charity. Ivan and Nicole Forsythe are pictured with Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. The Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit at Antrim Area Hospital will also benefit from the proceeds of the raffle in memory of Keith Forsythe. Picture: Columba O’Hare/Newry.ie

"Keith would have turned 50 in early November, and he was a much-loved son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle.

“Keith was very proud of our Aberdeen Angus heritage, and we wanted to do something in his honour, as well as raise much-needed funds for two very worthy charities.

“First prize is a yearling heifer from our successful Evana family, and the second and third prize winning ticket holders will win £100 and £50 respectively.

"Tickets are priced at £2 each, and we plan to promote ticket sales at forthcoming NI Aberdeen Angus Club events, and by exhibiting the heifer at a number of agricultural shows next year.

Launching the grand raffle in memory of Keith Forsythe at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s recent calf show in Dungannon, are Damien McAnespie (Air Ambulance Northern Ireland) with Ivan, Neville and Nicole Forsythe, and Yvonne McGaw. Picture:: Columba O’Hare/newry.ie

"The winning tickets will be drawn at Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday 26th July 2023.”

The November 2021 born heifer Coltrim Evana X747 was sired by Tofts Evergarth R409, and is bred from Coltrim Evana V213.

She made her showring debut at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s recent calf show in Dungannon, and was placed third in a strong class of yearling heifers.

Visitors to the RUAS Winter Fair at Balmoral Park on Thursday 8th December will have an opportunity to purchase tickets from the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s stand.

Alternatively, contact Ivan Forsythe on mobile 07885 526196, or email: [email protected]

Air Ambulance NI is a charity working in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for 12 hours every day.

Each day costs in the region of £5,500 and £2m is needed each year to keep the air ambulance service operational.

The charity relies entirely on support from the public and local businesses, including gifts in wills.

