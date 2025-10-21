Messaging can be major agri-food recruitment driver new LEAF research finds

Growing awareness of environmental sustainability among teenagers can be a major driver when it comes to fostering interest in careers in the agri-food sector, according to new research from LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

In a survey of more than 1,000 school and college-age pupils carried out on behalf of LEAF a leading global charity that promotes and supports more sustainable farming, 83.5% of students stated it is “very” or “somewhat important” that their future career helps protect the planet. When asked what would make them most likely to explore a career in agri-food, “knowing it makes a difference for the environment” scored 34.7% overall.

LEAF believes there is a huge potential to positively engage with more young people about careers in sustainable food production, especially as its research shows that just 8.9% of school and college-age pupils report receiving any career information about agriculture.

This October, LEAF is launching its Sustainable You(th) Challenge: Growing a better future, which will offer students from all backgrounds the chance to explore their passion for sustainability through hands-on learning and experiences about how sustainable food production plays a pivotal role in addressing global climate change. Students will meet inspirational people working in the industry and discover the breadth of green career opportunities in agriculture.

Officially launching at New Scientist Live in London on 18 October and hoping to attract hundreds of entries from young people, the initiative seeks to address this lack of awareness of agricultural career opportunities.

LEAF’s Sustainable You(th) Challenge is supported by McDonald’s and Harper Adams University. The two industry heavyweights are keen to develop a pipeline of young people with fresh ideas coming into food and farming.

Ellie Wotherspoon, agriculture and sustainable sourcing manager, McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We’re really proud to be supporting LEAF’s Sustainable You(th) Challenge as a dedicated supporter of British and Irish agriculture we understand the importance of future-proofing the industry. Through partnerships like this one we are excited to be able to offer tangible opportunities to young people from a range of different backgrounds to consider a career in food and farming.”

Aimed at pupils currently aged 15–17, the Sustainable You(th) Challenge will provide bursaries to support further education opportunities; exclusive placements with industry partners; and flexibility around grades to help secure a place at a top agricultural university.

Fiona Rust, Education Networks and Partnerships Lead at LEAF, believes growing awareness of environmental sustainability provides a significant opportunity to engage with students.

“Addressing climate challenges is clearly identified as a meaningful motivator when it comes to considering food and farming as a career,” said Fiona.

“By focusing on sustainable food production, climate change, biodiversity loss, and food security, the Sustainable You(th) Challenge aims to empower participants to be a force for good.

“Sustainable food production plays a pivotal role in addressing global climate change and we need new perspectives and fresh ideas as a sector to help us tackle those challenges head-on. By engaging young people about rewarding careers in agriculture, the Sustainable You(th) Challenge lets students explore how their passion for the environment can drive real and long-lasting change.”

Applications are open until 4 January 2026. A shortlist of 60 semi-finalists will be invited to attend a ‘Challenge Day’ at Harper Adams University on 25 April 2026, followed by engagement in LEAF’s iconic Open Farm Sunday event on 7 June 2026. Finalists will then be invited to a two-day residential at Harper Adams on 4–6 September 2026, where the winners will be announced.

Free to enter, the initiative is open to students from across the UK. They must be in year 12 or 13 in the academic 2026/2027 year or born between 1 September 2008 and 31 August 2010. This means applications will come from students in year 11 or 12 in the academic year of 2025/2026.

For more information about the Sustainable You(th) Challenge and how to apply, go to www.leaf.eco/education/competitions/sustainable-youth-challenge