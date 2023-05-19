The Shannon weather radar is part of the national weather radar network, which currently consists of two weather radars, one located at Shannon Airport and the other at Dublin Airport.

This weather radar network provides a steady stream of information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year via the Met Éireann website and app and is used to provide information on the location and intensity of precipitation across Ireland.

The new weather radar system in Shannon will provide enhanced precipitation measurement capabilities.

Met Éireann is replacing the weather radar at Shannon Airport

This will result in benefits for Met Éireann forecasting services and for the rainfall radar maps offered to the public.

Replacement work is starting in May and is expected to be completed by autumn 2023.

During this period there will be a modified radar service in the South and West of the country, with a temporary weather radar system operating from Co Cork.

Throughout the radar replacement, Met Éireann’s forecasting services will continue as normal.

Sarah Gallagher, head of the observations division in Met Éireann, said: “As part of our continual improvement, Met Éireann looks forward to delivering this state-of-the-art weather radar that will serve the south-west and national public for many years to come with high quality precipitation observations.

“Ireland’s weather radar data is fundamental to the provision of accurate forecasts and weather warnings, supporting emergency management and the protection of life and property.”

