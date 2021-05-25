Metalaxyl-M seed treatment to be withdrawn in NI on June 1

Early growth stage of beans.

Under the withdrawal conditions, the sale and open field sowing of any seed treated with metalaxyl-M products, including Syngenta’s Wakil XL, Maxim XL and Vibrance SB, must cease on 30 June in Great Britain, but as soon as 1 June in Northern Ireland.

The products had been a mainstay of fungicide seed treatments for many crops including peas and beans (Wakil XL) and sugar beet (Vibrance SB).

The only remaining use for metalaxyl-M seed treatment will be an amended authorisation for Apron XL for selected brassica crops. That use will be restricted to seed sown and raised under fully protected conditions, with a minimum of 21 days from sowing to planting out.

Cabbage

Although Syngenta had been warning growers of potential threats to metalaxyl-M availability at industry meetings earlier this year, CRD letters of withdrawal were only issued days before the move’s imposition in Northern Ireland – and after many growers’ cropping decisions for this season had already been made.

Produce from crops sown from seed treated with metalaxyl-M products according to respective label conditions and regulatory notice dates, may still be marketed this season.