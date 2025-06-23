Michael Ahern named winner of the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year
The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Noel Grealish T.D. presented the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the year award at the Teagasc Animal and Grassland, Research and Innovation centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork.
The Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year award recognises the best grassland farmers in the country and is now in its eight year. These farmers are growing and utilising more grass on their farms, contributing to sustainable livestock production systems. The awards are supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with an overall prize fund of €40,000.
The Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year awards are part of the Teagasc Grass10 Campaign which is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Teagasc, AIB, FBD, Grassland Agro and the Irish Farmers Journal. The Grass10 programme focuses on promoting efficient nutrient management, high grass/clover pastures, routine grass measurement and overall good grassland management.
Farmer Category winners:
Dairy Category Winner: Arthur Sweetman, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co Wexford
Drystock Category Winner: Peter Byrne, Castledermot, Co Kildare
Young Farmer Category Winner: Shane Hegarty, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow
Organic Farming Category Winner: Ken Gill, Edenderry, Co Offaly
Nutrient Management Category Winner: Michael Ahern, Ballyduff, Co Waterford
Clover Category Joint Winner: Robert, Denis & Bernard O’Dea, Kilteely, Co Limerick
Finalist: Joseph Murphy, Bennetsbridge, Co Kilkenny
Student Section
Student Category Winner: Edmund Motherway, Kildalton College
Student Category Finalist: Jack Stevenson, Ballyhaise College
Student Category Finalist: Luke Hosford, Clonakilty College
Student Category Finalist: Donal Lyons, Pallaskenry College
Student Category Finalist: David Cassells, Mountbellew College
Congratulating the grassland farmers and students, Professor Frank O’ Mara, Teagasc director said: “It’s clear you and your families are all doing an excellent job on your farms, in terms of high levels of grassland management, running excellent farm enterprises. I congratulate you on your achievements in this year’s awards.”
Chair of the Grass10 Committee, John Macnamara said; “Well done to all the farmers, students and their families here today. It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you all. You are the best grassland farmers. This is the All-Ireland title for grassland farmers. You can be proud of being here today.”
Aidan Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal spoke on behalf of the competition judges. He thanked the farmers for entering the competition and for hosting the judges for the visits to their farms. He said: “We were impressed with the levels of grass management and reviewed the performance of the grass swards over a number of years. The use of clover has increased, and farmers are making better use of nutrients produced on the farm.”
The judging panel for the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year competition consisted of Liz Hyland/Jonathan Flynn DAFM, John Maher, Teagasc Grass10; John Farrell, AIB; Colin Heaney, FBD; John O’Loughlin, Grassland Agro; Aidan Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal.
More information on the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year 2024, is available at https://www.teagasc.ie/crops/grassland/grass10/grassland-farmer-of-the-year-/grassland-farmer-of-the-year-2024/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.