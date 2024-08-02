Michelle’s unique dandelion honey acclaimed by top quality food experts

Michelle Wilson of Crawford’s Rock seaweed in Kilkeel, the creator of unique dandelion honey and seaweed salt which are in line for Irish Quality Food awards.

A UNIQUE vegan honey made from dandelion petals foraged from the coastline near Kilkeel, County Down, has been shortlisted for the final stages in the influential Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards (IQFDA) 2024.

The vegan honey, which attracted the attention of the IFQDA experts, is the latest innovation from sea vegetable specialist Michelle Wilson of Crawford’s Rock in the leading fishing port.

Crawford’s Rock, which was also shortlisted by the experts for its seaweed salt, was among local companies to reach the final stages of the prestigious all-Ireland awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The others included Belfast Coffee Company; Clandeboye Estate, Bangor; Irish Black Butter in Portrush; Moocha Kombucha, Moy, for its drinks; Glastry Farm Ice-cream, Kircubbin; Mash Direct, Comber; and Daily Apron Bakery in Lisburn.

Michelle, says: “We are thrilled to have two of our most innovative products in the finals. The vegan honey is produced with dandelions which we forage along the shoreline and has a distinctively floral taste. It is produced with water and sugar. All our products are handcrafted from natural ingredients, especially seaweed, from the coast.”

The small company, which also runs foraging tours of the County Down shoreline, has won other awards such as Great Taste for its range of natural products that are all handmade by Michelle and her team.

Michelle’s small batch foods include an extensive portfolio of seasonings, salts, oils and seaweed shots for smoothies and juicing. In addition, she produces a unique seaweed bath for luxury hotels in the area and a natural soap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s also seaweed capsules which she refers to as ‘vitamin sea’ and a range of seaweed teas including peppermint, nori chai, lemon detox, and a goodnight tea. She’s certainly demonstrating the versatility of local and natural seaweed.

Michelle established Crawford’s Rock seaweed company in 2018 based on the experience and heritage of her husband’s family which has foraged part of the Down coastline for the seaweed products for generations.