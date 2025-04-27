Mid Tyrone group focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Mid Tyrone Ulster Farmers’ Union Group has had an active few months, including a well attended group trip that started with a visit to Slurrykat in Waringstown for a guided tour of the manufacturing facility.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 30 members were intrigued to get a behind the scenes look at how cutting edge farm equipment is designed and produced right here in Northern Ireland.

The SlurryKat manufacturing facility is set on 21 hectares with 11,000 m2 of production space, employing 75 people in total. The business started in a small shed with only two employees in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day continued then by heading to Portadown to visit Hunniford Farms, for an overview of the farms operations from calf rearing through to beef finishing.

A well attended group trip started with a visit to Slurrykat in Waringstown for a guided tour of the manufacturing facility. (Pic: UFU)

There was something to interest everyone, as the visit also included a review of crop growth, anaerobic digestion and agricultural contracting activities based on the farm.

It was an action packed day out that all attendees enjoyed.

Group committee members flew to London on 4 March to attend the ‘Pancake Day Rally’ in participation with fellow UK agricultural unions. The rally was a powerful demonstration of unity to voice opposition to the proposed Family Farm Tax, with committee members presence highlighting the depth of feeling amongst local farmers.

More recently, Group Secretaries Stewart Grey, Ruth Pollock and Shannen Vance attended the annual UFU dinner held in the Glenavon Hotel. Mid Tyrone were delighted to be awarded the Mary Wilson trophy, presented for best overall UFU Group Performance in 2024.