Midlock Inferno sets trade alight at Lanark

Leading the day’s trade was a much talked about lamb, Midlock Inferno from the Wight family, Alan, Karen and Ben, of Biggar. Notching the family’s second six figure Texel sale.

Sired by Claybury Hotshot and out of a dam by the noted Sportsmans Cannon Ball, this one was quickly off the mark and chased hard all the way to the sale topping mark, eventually falling in a two-way split to Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Ayrshire and Charlie Boden and family, Sportsmans and Mellor Vale, Cheshire.

Alan Blackwood was then on the other end of the equation when taking a 65,000gns call for Auldhouseburn Imperial King. This son of Okehall Hammerhead, the champion junior stock ram in last year’s National Flock Competition, is ET bred out of a ewe lamb by the 90,000gns Hilltop Goliath. Buying this one were the McKerrow family, Uppermill and Tillycairn, Robbie Wilson, Milnbank and the Knox family, Haddo.

Another of the Auldhouseburn pen, Auldhouseburn Illusion, then took the next best bid of 55,000gns, with this one again by Okehall Hammerhead and out of a dam by the 130,000gns Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi. He was shared in a six-way split, with two fifths taken by Stuart Barclay, Harestone and equal shares bought by Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Robert Cockburn, Knap, Messrs Arnott, Haymount and Allan Campbell, Strawfrank.

Next in line at 42,000gns was yet another from Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn Impression. He’s a full ET brother to the 55,000gns Illusion and helped the Auldhouseburn pen to an average of £35,763 for five sold. This one found a new home with John Forsyth for the Glenside flock, Maybole, with Alan Blackwood retaining a half share.

Close behind that and helping the Bodens recoup some of their outlay came a 40,000gns sale for Mellor Vale Impeccable. This son of the 30,000gns Milnbank Hunter is ou of a dam by Castlecairn Doodlebug and sold with a top 5% texelplus index when bought by Gordon and David Gray, Ettrick and Tima, Selkirk.

Next in line at 24,000gns was the best from Stuart Barclay, Harestone, in the form of Harestone Indiana Jones. He’s by the 70,000gns Hexel High Voltage and out of a dam by Procters Chumba Wumba. Buying him in a three-way split were the MacGregor family, Allanfauld, Glasgow, Messrs Wight, Midlock and Andrew Clark, Teiglum, both Lanarkshire.

Coming in at 20,000gns was Ettrick I Am Maximus from Gordon and David Gray, with this Duncryne Hakuna Matata son being out of a dam by Sadlerhead Fury and selling with a top 5% texelplus index. He found a new home with William Dunlop, Elmscleugh.

Just shy of that when making 19,000gns early in the day was a flock best for Nick Legge, Thornbury, when his lamb, Thornbury Ironside, the champion from Royal Three Counties Show, earlier in the summer, sold to Allan and Susan Campbell, Drimsynie, Keith and Andrew Campbell, Overburns and Roy and Elizabeth Campbell, Cowal, with Nick Legge retaining an equal share. He’s by the 17,000gns Mellor Vale Huntsman and out of a dam by Midlock Dynamo.

Next up was Robert Cockburn’s pre-sale show champion, Knap Ibiza Rocks which sold for 18,000gns. This Duncryne Hakuna Matata son is out of a New View Electrifying-sired dam and was knocked down to W Graham and Son for their Craigdarroch flock with a half share taken by Ian and Patsy Hunter’s Dalchirla flock.

After that Charlie Boden and family sold Sportsmans Ice Breaker at 13,000gns. He’s by Milnbank Hunter and out of a dam by the homebred Sportsmans Express. Selling with a top 5% texelplus index he went home with Rob Evans for the Hope Valley flock, Shropshire.

The Wight family then sold their other entry, Midlock Invictus at 12,000gns, with this one being a Teiglum High Flyer son out of a dam by Claybury Dunkirk and being bought by Eamonn Vaughan, Partridge Nest.

Then came an 11,000gns bid for Allanfauld Instructor from the MacGregor family, with this being by the privately purchased Duncryne Houdini and out of a dam by Claybury Dunkirk. Selling with a top 25% texelplus index he was another picked out by William Dunlop, Elmscleugh.

Stuart Barclay then took an 8000gns call for Harestone Inchmurrin when he sold to Douganhill Farms. This one is by the 70,000gns Hexel High Voltage and is a full ET brother to the 24,000gns Harestone Indiana Jones.

And making 7500gns was the best of the day from the MacPherson family, Hexel I’m The Boss. Sired by the homebred Hexel Hidden Asset, he is out of a Procters-bred dam by the 350,000gns Sportsmans Double Diamond and sold to Allan and Susan Campbell, Drimsynie.

Average; 155 ram lambs £4798.84.

Record breaking 20,000gns gimmer tops Lanark: A new sale female record of 20,000gns was the highlight of a select entry of gimmers at the Scottish National Sale, Lanark.

Sale topper was XMM2427843 from the MacGregor family, Allanfauld. This Knap Godzilla daughter is out of a dam by Procters Chumba Wumba and is full sister to a 10,000gns sold recently for charity. She was bought in a two-way split by Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn and Messrs Boden and Davies, Sportsmans, having been female champion in the pre-sale show.

Second best here at 5000gns was the reserve female champion from James Porter, Saltcotes, PTJ2400183. She’s by Hexel Geronimo II and out of a dam by Hexel Freaky Blinder. A third prize winner from the Great Yorkshire, she found a new home with Charlier Fielder for his Test Valley flock.

Third in line was a 1600gns bid for a Cowal-bred gimmer from Allan and Susan Campbell, Drimsynie, CKC2415718. This Cowal Galatico daughter is out of a dam by Sportsmans Express and sold to Angus MacLean.

Average: seven gimmers £4425.