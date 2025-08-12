‘Milestone’ deals in Republic boost for Omagh’s Oatco

Laura Murphy, founder and managing director of Omagh’s Oatco Superfuel, has won new business in the Republic of Ireland with Dunnes Stores.

The small Omagh-based company, which was founded by entrepreneur Laura Murphy in 2024 to develop a range of oat-based foods, is supplying Dunnes Stores, the Republic’s biggest retailer, as well as dozens of Supervalu, Centra, Mace and Daybreak stores across the Republic. In addition to overnight oats, the company produces oat-based Super Bites. A jubilant Laura says: “My initial goal in starting Oatco Superfuel was simple: make it easier and tastier for people like me to grab something ready-to-eat that’s nutritious and wholesome to actually fuel the day. “Fast forward to today… our overnight oats are sitting in fridges across Ireland, ready to fuel early commutes, beat the afternoon slump, or simply be that delicious pick-me-up that’s convenient and easy to prepare. “We set our sights on building business in Northern Ireland and the Republic. Winning sales with Dunnes Stores and a large number of convenience stores gives us just the springboard we need to grow our business. We already have important sales in Northern Ireland with the likes of Tesco and many convenience stores.

“As a result of all the recent agreements, we are at an exciting moment for Oatco. It’s a big, big milestone for the team here… but it’s only just the beginning,” adds Laura.

Dunnes Stores is a market leader in the Republic and Northern Ireland with 138 stores across the island and Spain. It operates both physical stores and an online platform.

The company employs over 18,000 people and is known for its "Better Value” philosophy, offering a mix of fashion, food, and homeware. The retailer is also among the biggest food and drink businesses and specialises in quality produce, mostly sourced from suppliers across the island.

Tesco in Northern Ireland listed Oatco’s oat Super Bites, energy snacks, earlier in the year. It was the ambitious company’s first national supermarket partner.

“What started as a small vision to fuel busy lives with real, functional food is now accessible to even more people across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic,” continues Laura.

“We are redefining on-the-go nutrition with delicious, nourishing oat products made for modern life. From ready to eat overnight oat pots and just add milk pouches to our twin-pack Super Bites, we make it easy to fuel the day with wholesome goodness anytime, anywhere,” she explains. “Everything we make is full of natural goodness and bold flavours.”

Born from the team behind ‘Sliced’, Ireland’s ready-meal revolution, Oatco Superfuel, she adds, “brings the same passion for flavour and innovation to the oat aisle.

“Our ready-to-eat overnight oats are an excellent example of our focus on healthy eating. They are crafted with a creamy base, signature granola toppings and bold flavours. With biodegradable spoons and single serve pots, they’re perfect for breakfast at home or on-the-go.”

Overnight oats, according to nutritionists, are naturally nourishing, high in fibre, omega 3, packed with vitamins and antioxidant rich, producing a powerful breakfast for energy and health.

“The oats are becoming increasingly popular with families here because the process of soaking overnight allows more nutrients to be absorbed and means they don’t have to be cooked in the morning, proving a hassle-free start to the day. The oats can be mixed with fresh fruits for additional health benefits,” says Laura.

Oatco is also an environmentally focused business that’s committed to reducing its environmental footprint by using sustainable, recyclable, and compostable packaging across its product range.

“Our goal is to minimise waste and support a healthier planet while delivering nutritious foods,” Laura continues. “We prioritise using the highest quality, natural ingredients, free from artificial additives and preservatives. Our recipes are crafted to provide balanced nutrition, supporting energy, heart health, and muscle repair for busy individuals seeking convenient and healthy food options.

“We are dedicated to continuously innovating our product offerings to meet the needs of busy individuals. Our goal is to provide convenient meals and snacks that do not compromise on nutrition or customer satisfaction, making healthy eating effortless at any time of day.

“We’re just getting started – more oat-based snacks and game changing products are on the way. At Oatco Superfuel, we’re redefining convenience with food that fuels your day,” adds Laura.

“Whether you're on the move or prefer to savour breakfast at home, our convenient single-serve portions make it easy to enjoy a wholesome start to the day.“At Oatco, we believe that great days start with great food,” adds Laura.