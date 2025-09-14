Milestonehill Texel Shearling Ram Armoy sale leader

The NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club returned for their annual Texel sale in Armoy Livestock Market recently. The pre-sale show was judged by David Boyd, Crawfordsland Flock and generously sponsored by Steele Farm Supplies. The club wish to extend their thanks to David for taking time to judge the competition and to Steele Farm Supplies for their generous sponsorship and support.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proceedings commenced with the judging of the Shearling Ram Class with Mr Boyd choosing his first place exhibit from Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen. This shearling later went on to take the Steele Farm Reserve Champion.

Tamnamoney Harry, SRY2402985(E2) is a Strathbogie Gypsy King son out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil daughter and sold at 1860gns, the second highest price of the evening. Leading the way in the sale ring was Murray Annett’s 3rd place exhibit, a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Craig Douglas Buster dam, ALL2402327 who sold for 1900gns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buyers returned to Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen for the their next favourite, another Gypsy King, SRY2403027, and again out of a Dare Devil ewe, selling for 1540gns. Shearling Rams sales had good consistent trade averaging 1210gns for 24 sold and a clearance rate of 89%.

Judge David Boyd chooses his Steele Farm Supplies Champion, a Ram Lamb from Alastair Gaults Forkins pen at Armoy Show and Sale. Pictured is handler Jack Gault

Taking the top two leading prices in the sale ring was father and son team Alastair and Jack Gault. Son Jack claimed the leader with his 3rd place exhibit in the judging with Cherryvale Iceman, GCN2504565(E1), a Strathbogie Gypsy King son and out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil sired dam sold for 1280gns.

Alastair Gault’s Steele Farm Supplies Champion sold for 1200gns, Forkins Ireland, GAF2504420(E2), also a Gypsy King son and from a Dare Devil mother.Kim Coleman was next in line for the buyers with her 5th place ram lamb exhibit, Brague Istabraq, MRB2502692(2). He is a Drumderg Hotmail son out of a Kiltariff Bastareaud sired dam and sold for 1080gns. Again ram lamb trade was consistent with 61 lambs sold averaging 716gns and a clearance rate of 87%.

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams

Pictured is Judge David Boyd and handler Tom Smyth with the Steele Farm Reserve Champion, a Shearling Ram from Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney Flock.

M Annett 1460gns; 1450gns; 1200gns

M Clarke 1380gns;

P Garrivan 1360gns; 1320gns; 1320gns

M Watson 1320gns

Grove Farms Ltd 1280gns

R Strawbridge 1200gns

Ram Lambs

A Glendinning 1040gns; 940gns

K Coleman 980gns

S McAuley 960gns

R Strawbridge 950gns

J Wilkinson 920gns

D Jones 920gns

A Kennedy 900gns

P Whyte 900gns

Steele Farm Supplies Championship Results

Shearling Ram Class

1 Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney

2 Mary Clarke Ballyrussell

3 Murray Annett Milestonehill

4 Sam McAuley Whitepark

5 Messrs M&J Watson Hillhead

Ram Lamb Class

1 Alastair Gault Forkins

2 Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney

3 Jack Gault Cherryvale

4 Jonny Cubitt Drumcon

5 K Mulligan Brague

6 Andrew Kennedy Maineview

7 Alan Glendinning Lylehill

8 M&C Millar Millars

9 J Wilkinson Ballygroogan

10 Sam McAuley Whitepark

Steele Farm Supplies Champion: Alastair Gault Forkins

Steele Farm Supplies Reserve Champion: Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NI Texel Club have further sales coming up with Swatragh 17th September; Hilltown 19th September; Ballymena 22nd September; Lisahally 25th September; Dungannon 25th September; Beattie Livestock Omagh 3rd october and Ballymena Harvest 20th October.

For further information contact Club Secretary on 07791679112.Catalogues available for download www.texel.uk.