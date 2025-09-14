Milestonehill Texel Shearling Ram Armoy sale leader
Proceedings commenced with the judging of the Shearling Ram Class with Mr Boyd choosing his first place exhibit from Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen. This shearling later went on to take the Steele Farm Reserve Champion.
Tamnamoney Harry, SRY2402985(E2) is a Strathbogie Gypsy King son out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil daughter and sold at 1860gns, the second highest price of the evening. Leading the way in the sale ring was Murray Annett’s 3rd place exhibit, a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Craig Douglas Buster dam, ALL2402327 who sold for 1900gns.
The buyers returned to Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen for the their next favourite, another Gypsy King, SRY2403027, and again out of a Dare Devil ewe, selling for 1540gns. Shearling Rams sales had good consistent trade averaging 1210gns for 24 sold and a clearance rate of 89%.
Taking the top two leading prices in the sale ring was father and son team Alastair and Jack Gault. Son Jack claimed the leader with his 3rd place exhibit in the judging with Cherryvale Iceman, GCN2504565(E1), a Strathbogie Gypsy King son and out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil sired dam sold for 1280gns.
Alastair Gault’s Steele Farm Supplies Champion sold for 1200gns, Forkins Ireland, GAF2504420(E2), also a Gypsy King son and from a Dare Devil mother.Kim Coleman was next in line for the buyers with her 5th place ram lamb exhibit, Brague Istabraq, MRB2502692(2). He is a Drumderg Hotmail son out of a Kiltariff Bastareaud sired dam and sold for 1080gns. Again ram lamb trade was consistent with 61 lambs sold averaging 716gns and a clearance rate of 87%.
Other Leading Prices
Shearling Rams
M Annett 1460gns; 1450gns; 1200gns
M Clarke 1380gns;
P Garrivan 1360gns; 1320gns; 1320gns
M Watson 1320gns
Grove Farms Ltd 1280gns
R Strawbridge 1200gns
Ram Lambs
A Glendinning 1040gns; 940gns
K Coleman 980gns
S McAuley 960gns
R Strawbridge 950gns
J Wilkinson 920gns
D Jones 920gns
A Kennedy 900gns
P Whyte 900gns
Steele Farm Supplies Championship Results
Shearling Ram Class
1 Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney
2 Mary Clarke Ballyrussell
3 Murray Annett Milestonehill
4 Sam McAuley Whitepark
5 Messrs M&J Watson Hillhead
Ram Lamb Class
1 Alastair Gault Forkins
2 Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney
3 Jack Gault Cherryvale
4 Jonny Cubitt Drumcon
5 K Mulligan Brague
6 Andrew Kennedy Maineview
7 Alan Glendinning Lylehill
8 M&C Millar Millars
9 J Wilkinson Ballygroogan
10 Sam McAuley Whitepark
Steele Farm Supplies Champion: Alastair Gault Forkins
Steele Farm Supplies Reserve Champion: Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney
The NI Texel Club have further sales coming up with Swatragh 17th September; Hilltown 19th September; Ballymena 22nd September; Lisahally 25th September; Dungannon 25th September; Beattie Livestock Omagh 3rd october and Ballymena Harvest 20th October.
For further information contact Club Secretary on 07791679112.Catalogues available for download www.texel.uk.