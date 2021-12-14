Milking females and heifer calves catalogued
Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that 93 fresh calved heifers and cows, and 12 heifer calves, have been catalogued for the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 16th December.
The pre-sale show gets underway at 10.00am and is generously sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd. The first lot will come under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 11.30am.
Included in the catalogue are freshly calved heifers and cows from many of the Province’s top pedigree Holstein herds, including: Agivey, Ardmore, Ards, Bloomhill, Burnhill, Bannwater, Drumard, Drumgoon, Greenisle, JK Genetics, Matfield, Modelfarm, Topstall and Relough.
They are all daughters of leading international AI sires such as Atrium, Helix, Piston, Rager Red, Crushabull, DG Charley, Kenobi, ABS Crimson, Sound System, Amplify, Entity, FYI and Skywalker.
Rounding off the sale is a special entry of 12 heifer calves from the Inch Genetics partnership based at Downpatrick. Born in August and September, the Inch offering features daughters of top AI bulls Renegade, King Doc, Pepper, Hotline and the home-bred Inch York. The calves selling are bred from top cow families including Daphne (7), Nina, Karine, and Delia. One of the calves on offer is bred from Inch Cruise Nina EX94 – champion junior cow in Holstein NI’s 2019 Herds Inspection Competition.
View the catalogue on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com. Prospective buyers are invited to attend the sale in person, or bid online using the Livestock Live website or App. Contact Taaffe Auctions on 00353 41 9881288 to request online bidding approval prior to the sale.