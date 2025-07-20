Millburn Texel flock success at Castlewellan Show
The O’Hare Family’s Millburn pen proved popular with the Judge winning the overall Champion Texel with their Aged Ewe ERX2200521. She is a Ballykeel Eggle Piggle daughter out of a Midlock Yorkie sired dam.
The O’Hare Family went on to add to their achievements of the day winning the Kane Best Interbreed Group of 3 with their Aged ewe, Shearling Ewe and Ram and the Reserve Champion Pair of Ewe Lambs in the Norbrook Ewe Lamb Pair Competition.
Claiming the Reserve Champion rosette was Michael Cunningham with his ram lamb Aughnacullion exhibit CUN2507368. He is a Haddo Falcon son out of a Procters Chumba Wumba sired dam.
Castlewellan Show
Judge Nigel Hamill
Shearling Ram Class: 1 O’Hare Family, 2 P Dodds, 3 C Aiken, 4 P Rooney, 5 D Fitzsimmons, 6 D Fitzsimmons.
Ewe Class: 1 O’Hare Family, 2 O’Hare Family , 3 P Rooney.
Shearling Ewe Class: 1 O’Hare Family, 2 O’Hare Family, 3 J Vance, 4 Barclay Bell & Sons, 5 C Aiken, 6 C Aiken.
Ram Lamb Class: 1 M Cunningham , 2 D Murray, 3 P Dodds, 4 A Casement, 5 Barclay Bell & Sons.
Ewe Lamb Class: 1 W MacRoberts, 2 Barclay Bell & Sons, 3 O’Hare Family, 4 M Cunningham, 5 J Vance, 6 M Cunningham.
Champion : O’Hare Family Aged Ewe ERX2200521
Reserve: M Cunningham Ram Lamb CUN2507368