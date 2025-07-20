Millburn Texel flock success at Castlewellan Show

The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Show Flock of the Year, kindly sponsored by Galloway & MacLeod continued at Castlewellan on Saturday with a good turnout of breeders and Texel entries. Judge for the day was Nigel Hamill, Ballynadrenta Flock, who is well known among Texel Breeder’s.

The O’Hare Family’s Millburn pen proved popular with the Judge winning the overall Champion Texel with their Aged Ewe ERX2200521. She is a Ballykeel Eggle Piggle daughter out of a Midlock Yorkie sired dam.

The O’Hare Family went on to add to their achievements of the day winning the Kane Best Interbreed Group of 3 with their Aged ewe, Shearling Ewe and Ram and the Reserve Champion Pair of Ewe Lambs in the Norbrook Ewe Lamb Pair Competition.

Claiming the Reserve Champion rosette was Michael Cunningham with his ram lamb Aughnacullion exhibit CUN2507368. He is a Haddo Falcon son out of a Procters Chumba Wumba sired dam.

Judge Nigel Hamill pictured with Michael Cunningham and his Reserve Champion Texel Ram Lamb at Castlewellan Show

Castlewellan Show

Judge Nigel Hamill

Shearling Ram Class: 1 O’Hare Family, 2 P Dodds, 3 C Aiken, 4 P Rooney, 5 D Fitzsimmons, 6 D Fitzsimmons.

Ewe Class: 1 O’Hare Family, 2 O’Hare Family , 3 P Rooney.

Naomi O'Hare with the Millburn Aged Texel Ewe Castlewellan Champion chosen by Judge Nigel Hamill

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 O’Hare Family, 2 O’Hare Family, 3 J Vance, 4 Barclay Bell & Sons, 5 C Aiken, 6 C Aiken.

Ram Lamb Class: 1 M Cunningham , 2 D Murray, 3 P Dodds, 4 A Casement, 5 Barclay Bell & Sons.

Ewe Lamb Class: 1 W MacRoberts, 2 Barclay Bell & Sons, 3 O’Hare Family, 4 M Cunningham, 5 J Vance, 6 M Cunningham.

Champion : O’Hare Family Aged Ewe ERX2200521

Reserve: M Cunningham Ram Lamb CUN2507368