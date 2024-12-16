Minister announces cross-departmental approach to tackle housing issues

Minister Gordon Lyons with Seamus Leheny (NI Federation of Housing Associations), Nicola McCrudden (Homeless Connect), Justin Cartwright (Chartered Institute of Housing NI), Grainia Long (NI Housing Executive), and Mark Spence (Construction Employers Federation).

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has launched an ambitious cross-departmental plan to tackle housing issues.

Mr Lyons set out the first whole system Housing Supply Strategy at the Assembly.

He said: “The housing issues we face are significant, and the current situation is not sustainable. For too long there has been no joined-up, cross-departmental approach to housing supply. That ends now.

“I am pleased to have the support of Executive colleagues to work together in new and innovative ways to deliver the supply of good quality, affordable and sustainable homes that we need in Northern Ireland.

“My ambition is to create a housing system that can deliver at least 100,000 homes – and more if needed. One third of these will be social homes, alongside an increased supply of intermediate homes delivered throughout the strategy lifetime.

“A safe, warm and affordable home is the foundation of so many things in life, and is linked to a broad range of positive health, education and economic outcomes. In addressing this we are seeking to change people’s lives for the better.”

The strategy contains a number of ambitions, including increasing housing supply across all tenures, reducing homelessness and improving housing quality.

The Minister added: “This strategy goes beyond bricks and mortar, and looks at wider areas such as energy efficiency – making sure energy costs remain affordable and manageable for everyone.

“I will also launch a consultation on the Fuel Poverty Strategy shortly to address an issue which affects too many households across our community.”

The Housing Supply Strategy has been endorsed by organisations across the sector, including: Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland; Homeless Connect; Construction Employers Federation; The Northern Ireland Housing Executive; and Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Association.

The Minister added: “I am pleased there is a recognition of the collective effort required to address these issues, across the Executive but also from a range of organisations throughout the sector.

“All involved appreciate the enormity of the task in front of us, and the need for both investment and transformative action. Yet in harnessing the collective will, and setting out the next steps, we are moving in the right direction.

“We are looking to work collaboratively, think different and promote change. This means being novel and innovative in our approach. It also means being ambitious in what we want to achieve.

“But most importantly, the whole system approach must put people, places and communities at its heart.”