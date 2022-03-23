Minister celebrates food and centenary bursaries at CAFRE

The awards, which include four new bursaries to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary year, demonstrate the strong links between the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and the agri-food industry.

DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, spoke at the ceremony held at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, which included the annual careers fair.

He said: “Our local agri-food industry is a significant employer and contributor to the economy, so it is vital we continue to supply it with professionally qualified and highly motivated new entrants. Which is exactly what CAFRE does.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots presents special centenary bursaries to CAFRE students (l-R) Hannah Jordan and Caleb Orr. He is joined by CAFRE Director Martin McKendry.

“This event demonstrated the opportunities for young people within the agri-food sector and also the desire by local companies to attract CAFRE graduates, with their excellent skills and knowledge, to ensure their businesses maintain and sharpen their competitive edge in markets both near and far.

“We are deeply indebted to the bursary providers for their generosity and willingness to support these young students.

“You not only provide much welcomed financial support, but also contribute in many ways to the delivery of our education programmes at CAFRE including work placements, study visits and guest lectures.

“Your ongoing support and involvement is greatly appreciated.”

Four special centenary bursaries worth £1,000 each were handed out by Minister Poots to Further Education and Higher Education students.

He continued: “I am delighted to present these centenary bursary awards to students from all four disciplines at CAFRE – agriculture, food, horticulture and equine.

“In recognition of the relationship between health, well-being, food, agriculture, nature and our environment, I asked students to submit a short essay of 1,000 words explaining how innovation in their chosen discipline has made a difference to the health of people here.”

Minister Poots, himself a former CAFRE student, added: “ I was very impressed with their work, which was of an extremely high standard.

“These four awards are to recognise the fact that, for more than 100 years, CAFRE has played an important role in educating people who have become leaders and decision-makers in the agri-food and land-based sectors.”

The winners of the Centenary Awards were:

* Caleb Orr, a Level 3 student from Ballymena who is studying an Advanced Extended Diploma in Agriculture.

* Manon Varenne, from Lyon, France who is a BSc (Hons) Equine Management student.

* Portadown student Hannah Jordan who is studying BSc (Hons) Food Business Management.

* Richard Murray from Lisburn who is studying a Foundation Degree in Horticulture.