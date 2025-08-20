Minister hits out over wavering support

News

SOME of Northern Ireland’s political parties are having “buyer’s remorse” over Stormont climate change commitments as the potential damage to agriculture becomes more apparent.

Farming representatives have been warning for years that many of the Province’s family farms will be pushed to the wall if environmentally driven restrictions on slurry and fertiliser are implemented in full.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has emphasised the willingness of the industry to play its part, pointing to the significant changes already taking place in agriculture to reduce its environmental impact, but arguing it needed more time and support to meet the latest proposals.

The extend of the second thoughts among politicians at Stormont was hinted at by Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir earlier this week when he accused some parties of crying “crocodile tears” over the situation at Lough Neagh without being willing to fully implement his proposed policies.

Speaking to the BBC, he said he needed more support from Executive colleagues to tackle the problems of the toxic blue-green algae in Lough Neagh, which has again appeared in the lough over the summer, as well as in the Lower Bann and Lough Erne.

“There's going to be a lot of very big decisions to be made, I need them to back me,” he said.

He went on: “I'm giving my heart and soul to turn the situation around. I’m very disappointed at the lack of support from other parties in recent months and urge them to rethink their positions.

"It does seem these have been hollow manifesto pledges and when it comes to the decisions made, they are not standing up for the lough.”

Mr Muir is seeking the support of the other parties to apply stricter slurry and fertiliser management on farms; to strengthen environmental governance; improve sewage regulation; and support his climate action plan.

So far 14 out of the 37 actions included in the Lough Neagh Action Plan, approved by the Executive last year, have been completed while progress has been made on another 22.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan acknowledged that run off from agriculture fields was contributing to the situation at Lough Neagh but pointed out that farming was far from the only sector responsible.

Farmers had significantly decreased the amount of phosphorus they were using, he said, while the amount of chemicals from industry and spills from sewage plants and other sources was continuing.

Mr McLenaghan said farming was more than willing to meet its legal obligations but the Department of Agriculture needed to work with the industry on the likes of the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) to come up with measures and a timescale that were practical to implement on farm.

“If we can get the education and the incentivisation correct then the need for the regulation and enforcement is obviously decreased, and that's a better and smarter way to do it,” the UFU deputy president told the BBC.