Minister looks towards Balmoral SAP date

Minister Andrew Muir outlines aspects of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

MINISTER Andrew Muir has again been singing the praises of his long-awaited Sustainable Agriculture Programme – though the prospect of farmers actually seeing any money still seems a while off.

The industry will have to wait until the Balmoral Show in May at the earliest to hear about possible opening dates for the Farming with Nature scheme – one of the key pillars within the initiative – and even then it may be delayed further depending on whether or not the necessary business cases and legislation have been put in place.

The DAERA Minister did, however, outline the range of farm support measures available within the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) when addressing the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s conference.

The SAP provides support to ensure dairy farmers across Northern Ireland continue to make a major contribution to the economy and play a key role in addressing the serious environmental and climate challenges, said Mr Muir.

“Locally we produce some of the finest dairy products in the world, including milk, butter, cheese and cream, with over 2.4 billion litres of milk processed annually and exported to over 80 countries around the globe.

“With over 3,000 dairy farming families, approximately 317,000 dairy cows and employing over 2,300 people within our dairy processing sector, the Northern Ireland dairy industry is an important contributor to our local economy with milk contributing to 31 per cent of the gross output of NI agriculture in 2023.

“I believe whole heartedly in the potential of our agriculture sector to rise to the challenge of continuing to produce healthy, nutritious food, whilst doing more to tackle the climate and nature crisis.

“Farming has a huge amount to gain from taking an active role in improving our environment, and I am determined to support farmers in this endeavour.

“The schemes and measures of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme will play an instrumental role in supporting our dairy farmers make the changes on-farm to deliver a more sustainable future for current and future generations.”

The Farming with Nature package would be introduced in a phased manner and would reward farmers for delivering environmental public goods, said the Minister.

Its aim was to increase “the extent, quality and connectivity of habitats in the farm landscape within and outside of designated sites and priority habitat areas,” he said.

Mr Muir told the conference: “I plan to say more about this package at Balmoral Show, together with opening dates subject to business cases and legislation being in place.”

The minister is also facing fresh calls from the Ulster Farmers’ Union for support for sheep farmers, who have been excluded from SAP support.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that despite having various positive meetings with DAERA about the delivery of sheep support for our producers, we are still no further forward.

“DAERA have cited a lack of staffing resources as to why they cannot progress with sheep support at this time, but this is not good enough.

“DAERA have a responsibility to support all farmers and yet our sheep producers have been completely left out of the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme and are set to lose 17 per cent of their BPS with no way to make up for the shortfall.

“Sheep farmers have one of the lowest incomes and without direct support the business would simply not be viable.”

The UFU said the need for sheep support was continuing to mount following the publication of DAERA’s agricultural census 2024, which showed a four per cent drop in ewes since 2023.

At the end of 2024, the NI Sheep Taskforce engaged in a number of successful meetings with the DAERA policy team, AERA committee and Mr Muir about the need for support.

However, despite keen interest from the Minister and the agreement of a sheep focused co-design group via the Agricultural Policy Stakeholder Group Forum, there has been no further development.

“DAERA cannot continue to put sheep support on the back burner. They’re stalling the sustainable development of the industry and putting the livelihoods of local farmers at risk,” said Mr Cuddy.

“Sheep farmers in NI are currently at a competitive disadvantage compared to their counterparts in the Republic of Ireland, where farmers receive up to €20 per ewe through government-backed schemes. It’s not sustainable.

“We urge DAERA to prioritise the implementation of targeted sheep support measures before our sheep farmers are put under even more financial strain, impacting the entire sector.”