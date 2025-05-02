Minister Muir announces lifting of avian housing order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced that the compulsory housing measures for poultry and captive birds are to be lifted across Northern Ireland from 12 noon on Saturday 10 May 2025.

In conjunction with the decision to lift the housing order in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland will lift their mandatory housing requirement at the same time.

The housing measures were introduced across Northern Ireland on 17 February 2025 as one of the key measures to stop the spread of Avian Influenza (AI) and has been a vital tool in protecting flocks across the country.

Minister Muir said: “This will be welcome news for poultry keepers across Northern Ireland who have put great effort into keeping their flocks safe. The last confirmed case in poultry here was in late February and I want to thank the engagement and cooperation from those poultry farmers who have suffered an incursion of disease this year.

"With the relaxation of housing requirements my message remains the same to all bird keepers – whether they have just a few birds or thousands – that they must continue to do their bit to maintain strict biosecurity measures on premises so that we do not lose the progress that we have made.”

All flock keepers including backyard and hobby keepers are encouraged to use the next week to prepare their ranges so that birds can be let outside again.

Guidance on steps to take before letting birds outside is available on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/biosecurity-and-preventing-welfare-impacts-poultry-and-captive-birds

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, noted: “The risk of an AI incursion in Northern Ireland has been kept under close review by the Department. These reviews have considered all the available evidence and have included ongoing and recent engagement with both stakeholders and colleagues in the Republic of Ireland, to determine the most appropriate time to reduce the current protective measures in place.”

The ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will remain in place as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) which places a legal requirement on all bird keepers in Northern Ireland to follow strict biosecurity measures.