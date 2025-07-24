Minister Muir approves voluntary BTV-3 vaccination in Northern Ireland

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has permitted the voluntary use of three bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccines in Northern Ireland, subject to licensing.

These vaccines are intended to reduce the severity of clinical signs and mortality in affected animals, though they do not prevent infection or transmission.

While Northern Ireland remains free of the disease, livestock keepers and veterinary practitioners will now be able to take early, informed action as a precautionary, secondary line of defence against the disease.

Minister Muir outlined: “My Department is continuing to take all necessary actions to protect Northern Ireland from an incursion of Bluetongue Virus. This includes our recently published BTV-3 Disease Control Framework.

Bluetongue disease is presenting itself as the biggest known risk to the industry in the coming months. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“While we remain BTV free, I have now taken the decision to allow the use of the BTV-3 vaccines to give our farmers and livestock keepers an additional safeguard alongside our surveillance, prompt detection and control.

“It aims to provide an additional tool to help protect their flocks and herds.”

The decision brings Northern Ireland into line with the voluntary, licensed use of BTV-3 vaccines in Scotland, Wales and England and reflects the evolving risk picture and demand for tools that can help build resilience against animal disease threats.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, added: “Clear guidance is available on the DAERA website to farmers, veterinary surgeons and the wider industry on how the vaccine licensing process will work in practice.

“We continue to urge all livestock keepers to remain vigilant for the signs of BTV as we enter the high-risk period and advise them to contact their private veterinary practitioner should they have any concerns.”

Guidance, applications and supporting information, including FAQs, and practical steps for herd keepers and veterinary practitioners, is available on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/bluetongue#toc-6

Further information on BTV-3, including clinical signs and questions and answers, can be obtained from: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/bluetongue