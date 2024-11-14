Entitled, ‘Food at the heart of our society - A prospectus for change’, the strategy’s key aim is making Northern Ireland a “world leader in sustainable, heathy and nutritious food”.

The executive approved strategic framework sets the long-term direction and presents a new whole of government approach around food to deliver better outcomes for Northern Ireland, transform the food system for future generations and help position Northern Ireland as the home of sustainable food.

Speaking at the launch during a visit to Carrick Greengrocers in Carrickfergus, Minister Muir commented: “The framework recognises the interconnectedness between food, health, the economy and the environment.

“From obesity, food poverty and waste to climate change and biodiversity loss, the food we produce and eat is a major factor in some of the greatest problems facing Northern Ireland. It is also a vital part of the solutions.”

He added: “My executive colleagues and I are committed to focusing our collective efforts to maximise the opportunities our food system offers to benefit the health, economy and environment of Northern Ireland and lay the foundations for the generations to come.

“This will take time and today is just the start. The Northern Ireland Food Strategy Framework sets the shared long-term direction of travel and there is a role for everyone in this journey. I intend to bring forward an action plan in early 2025, which will provide more details on how we as government intend to start the transformation of our food system.”

Minister Muir also praised the work of Carrick Greengrocers, who he described as a “fantastic example of a community owned greengrocer, positioned within the centre of Carrickfergus, making a real impact supplying local people with nutritious, local, in season food”.

He continued: “It is important that we all value our food and where it comes from and I would like to pay tribute to all our food heroes, who grow, produce and make our food and I look forward to the next steps we take together to shape a better tomorrow.”

The NI Food Strategy Framework is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/northern-ireland-food-strategy-framework

