Minister Muir visits LMC stand at the Balmoral Show

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) was delighted to welcome the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister, Andrew Muir MLA, to its stand at the Balmoral Show this year.

Minister Muir was guided around the stand by LMC chief executive, Colin Smith, and chairman, Joe Stewart. During his visit, the Minister had the opportunity to meet members of the LMC team and discuss some of the main challenges and opportunities facing the beef and sheep sector.

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith spoke about Minister Muir’s visit to the stand saying, “The Balmoral Show is Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event and we were delighted to welcome Minister Muir to the LMC stand again this year.

“The Show presents a great opportunity to engage with the Minister and display the very best of Northern Ireland’s beef and lamb, and wider agri-food sector. We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Minister, his department and our fellow industry stakeholders as we work to support the future of the industry.”