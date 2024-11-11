Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has launched a new road safety public information campaign ahead of the festive season.

The new anti-drink drive campaign, part of the ‘RoadWise Up’ franchise, highlights the consequences and danger of mixing alcohol and driving.

The two-part campaign will be launched on UTV local news on Monday, 11 November at 6.15pm.

The first strand of the campaign focuses on the fact that drivers should not only be afraid of ‘getting caught’ drink driving but also of the fact that they could potentially take a life or cause serious injury if they drink and drive.

The second strand, which exposes the excuses that often made for drink driving, will launch in December to coincide with the festive season and make us think again about having alcohol and driving.

Minister O’Dowd said: “As minister for Infrastructure I am responsible for promoting and improving road safety, which is a responsibility I take very seriously.

“Too many people sadly lose their lives or are seriously injured as a result of drink or drug driving and that is a tragedy for their families and friends.

“We all know the dangers of drink/drug driving, yet some people are still prepared to take that risk.

“Influencing the attitudes and behaviours of drivers who are tempted to mix alcohol and driving is crucial in reducing the number of people killed and seriously on our roads.”

The minister added: “One of the best ways to ensure safety on our roads and fulfil our long-term goal of eliminating death and serious injury by 2050, is by changing road user behaviour. As road users we all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe. The sad reality is that if we do not change our own attitudes when we are using the roads, our death toll will continue to increase.”

The multimedia campaign will include digital ‘pause’ ads on on-demand channels including Netflix, ITVX and Channel 4, allowing the ads to reach new target audiences.

The campaign will also feature on radio, bus rears, outdoor and on YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat.