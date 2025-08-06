Minister pledges to find workable NAP solution

News

FARM minister Andrew Muir has promised stakeholders will receive further information on the way forward for the proposed Nutrients Action Programme “in the coming weeks”.

In a long-awaited reply to an open letter sent to the minister at the end of May, and signed by close to 70 organisations and individuals representing the agri-food sector expressing their “significant concerns” regarding the measures proposed within the then NAP consultations, he has again attempted to smooth the waters.

The minister has faced criticism from all sides since putting out his initial proposals for consultation, with the industry seeing the green-leaning measures as potentially devastating to many family farms.

In his reply, the minister sought out the positives, welcoming the agri-food sector’s commitment to engage in the ongoing review process and recognising “the hard work farmers and others have undertaken to date to address water quality”.

He went on: “The legally required NAP review is an important opportunity to shape the actions we can take together over the next four years.

“The current consultation on Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029 closed on 24 July 2025 and I welcome all the responses received, which will be collated and considered in the coming weeks.

“My department is currently finalising the next steps and the processes for the development of the Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029, and stakeholders will receive information about this in the coming weeks.

“In particular, given the level of interest from a range of stakeholders in the Nutrients Action Programme, and some of the issues raised to date, I have decided to provide an additional level of engagement within this process and further consultation.

“In the short term, once the consultation responses have been analysed they will be considered by a Stakeholder Task and Finish group with an external facilitator.

“The group will include representatives from farming, agri-food, environmental groups and the department. It will also be able to consider and bring forward alternative solutions for consideration by working collaboratively. The group will take into account the proposals consulted upon, the consultation responses to date, and any other potential solutions raised within the group.

“The group will be asked to propose measures and actions that will meet legislative requirements, are evidence based and workable at farm level within realistic timeframes.

“During this process, consideration will be given to the economic impact of the proposals including the revised proposals and a draft Economic Impact Assessment will be prepared.”

Following the Task and Finish Group’s discussions, a further eight-week consultation is to be held to allow views on the updated proposals to be aired.

“I will take these into account in making my final decision on the updated Nutrients Action Programme, which will be referred to the Executive Committee for consideration,” said the minister.

Mr Muir said his officials were looking at how the proposals could be funded and he was seeking additional finance with a meeting due to be held with the Finance Minister to seek additional monies to add to the £12m plus already secured as part of the Just Transition Fund for Agriculture.

The minister continued: “In relation to sewage pollution, I wish to repeat my clear view that agriculture is not the only contributor to what has been happening at Lough Neagh and many other water bodies across Northern Ireland.

“I have been consistently on the record that the separate regulatory regime with NI Water on wastewater known as SORPI needs to change and I will be bringing proposals to my Executive colleagues on the matter over the time ahead. Everyone must play their part in improving water quality.

“The Nutrients Action Programme is concerned with managing excess nutrients that are contributing to water pollution and damage to natural habitats. Finding workable solutions is in all our interests, and I believe the level of engagement we have had recently will help ensure a positive outcome for all.”