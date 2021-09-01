Minister Poots pays visits to CAFRE’s Enniskillen campus

Minister Edwin Poots takes a tour of the equine facilities at CAFRE’s Enniskillen campus. Minister Poots is pictured with student Adam Kelly

CAFRE’s Enniskillen Campus estate comprises of 62 hectares and is managed to support CAFRE’s equine breeding (including young stock), racing and equitation enterprises while sustaining a range of habitats and delivering environmental enhancement works which are promoted under DAERA’s Environmental Farming Scheme.

Minister Poots said: “I am delighted to see how CAFRE has invested in positive habitat management and agri-environment enhancement across the Enniskillen Campus Estate. The work demonstrates how such measures which support biodiversity, enhance the landscape while demonstrating how water, air and soil quality improvement can be integrated on farms and equine businesses in Northern Ireland.”

The minister also viewed the farrier training facilities at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. The course is designed to produce qualified professional farriers who are competent in all aspects of hoof care including the selection, fit and application of horse shoes. The course is delivered over two years and students attend lectures, tutorials and practical forge work two days per month at Enniskillen Campus.