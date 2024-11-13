fgf

YET another new action plan to tackle bovine TB is to be published within weeks.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has promised it will look at both the role cattle to cattle and cattle-badger interactions play in the spread of a disease that has been taking a desperate toll on Northern Ireland farming community for decades.

Describing bovine Tuberculosis as “one of the most challenging issues faced by the cattle farmers in Northern Ireland,” the minister told MLA Diane Forsythe he shared her concerns on the high incidence rate of the disease and its impact on hard working farm families.

Replying to her written question, he went on: “With herd incidence currently at over 10 per cent, one farm in 10 has experienced the difficulties associated with a new TB breakdown in the past year.

“I have heard directly from farmers the impact this is having both from a financial perspective but also, importantly, on their mental and physical health.

“Tackling this disease is also having a significant impact on my department’s budget. Almost £56 million was spent on the control of TB in the last year, whilst current estimates indicate a rise in programme costs to approximately £60 million for this financial year.

“The high cost of controlling TB is not sustainable – not to farm businesses nor to my department.”

Mr Muir said he had asked Chief Vet Brian Dooher to undertake a thorough review of matters relating to the current TB programme and policy, including the actions contained in the Bovine TB Eradication Strategy set out by previous minister Edwin Poots.

“This review will include an assessment of possible enhanced measures to address cattle to cattle spread and outline next steps pertaining to our stakeholder engagement and participation,” said Mr Muir.

“The review will also plot the path ahead in determining the most appropriate means to address the role played by badgers in the spread and endurance of the disease and provide associated timelines.”

The Chief Veterinary Officer had engaged with a wide range of stakeholders to hear their views and the latest evidence on how bovine TB can be successfully tackled, said the Minister.

Consultations had also taken place with the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and colleagues in neighbouring jurisdictions “to ensure that we are fully up to date on work currently taking place and that our TB Programme is based on the latest evidence and best practices”.

Mr Muir concluded: “I am looking forward to considering the CVO’s findings and I intend to publish a new delivery plan before the end of the year.

“I anticipate that this plan will set out our immediate and medium-term priorities and will seek to reinvigorate our efforts to support farmers in tackling this costly disease.”