Minister promises relentless efforts to find new opportunities for farming sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has reiterated his commitment to work in collaboration with the farming sector to create a sustainable industry for future generations.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the recent Ulster Farmers’ Union and Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster conference, Mr Muir said that, while farming is going through “challenging times”, work is ongoing to implement new support schemes and development programmes.

The minister commented: “The overall objective is to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by implementing policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment, whilst at the same time supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crucially the policies under development are evidence-led with a firm focus on data to help with decision making. Science and innovation are key drivers for these new policies, with skills and smarter ways of working critical to success, realizing the benefits of science and technology and enabling better succession planning.

Minister Muir addressing the Ulster Farmers Union and Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster conference. (Pic: DAERA)

“These initiatives will also deliver on securing sustainable productivity within Northern Ireland agriculture and help to support food security and high standards of disease control, public and animal health,” the Minister added.

Turning to the subject of Lough Neagh, Minister Muir stated: “The issues of improving water quality are tough, I don’t shy away from them because we owe it both to communities around Lough Neagh and farmers of tomorrow to take the actions today to give a strong and sustainable future upon which success can be assured.”

The DAERA Minister added that Northern Ireland can become an exemplar in achieving a “thriving, sustainable and resilient agri-food sector” by continuing the “relentless efforts in engaging with others to face change and find opportunities together”.