Minister promises relentless efforts to find new opportunities for farming sector
Speaking at the recent Ulster Farmers’ Union and Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster conference, Mr Muir said that, while farming is going through “challenging times”, work is ongoing to implement new support schemes and development programmes.
The minister commented: “The overall objective is to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by implementing policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment, whilst at the same time supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector.
“Crucially the policies under development are evidence-led with a firm focus on data to help with decision making. Science and innovation are key drivers for these new policies, with skills and smarter ways of working critical to success, realizing the benefits of science and technology and enabling better succession planning.
“These initiatives will also deliver on securing sustainable productivity within Northern Ireland agriculture and help to support food security and high standards of disease control, public and animal health,” the Minister added.
Turning to the subject of Lough Neagh, Minister Muir stated: “The issues of improving water quality are tough, I don’t shy away from them because we owe it both to communities around Lough Neagh and farmers of tomorrow to take the actions today to give a strong and sustainable future upon which success can be assured.”
The DAERA Minister added that Northern Ireland can become an exemplar in achieving a “thriving, sustainable and resilient agri-food sector” by continuing the “relentless efforts in engaging with others to face change and find opportunities together”.