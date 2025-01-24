Minister promises relentless efforts to find new opportunities for farming sector

By Joanne Knox
Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has reiterated his commitment to work in collaboration with the farming sector to create a sustainable industry for future generations.

Speaking at the recent Ulster Farmers’ Union and Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster conference, Mr Muir said that, while farming is going through “challenging times”, work is ongoing to implement new support schemes and development programmes.

The minister commented: “The overall objective is to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by implementing policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment, whilst at the same time supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Crucially the policies under development are evidence-led with a firm focus on data to help with decision making. Science and innovation are key drivers for these new policies, with skills and smarter ways of working critical to success, realizing the benefits of science and technology and enabling better succession planning.

Minister Muir addressing the Ulster Farmers Union and Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster conference. (Pic: DAERA)Minister Muir addressing the Ulster Farmers Union and Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster conference. (Pic: DAERA)
Minister Muir addressing the Ulster Farmers Union and Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster conference. (Pic: DAERA)

“These initiatives will also deliver on securing sustainable productivity within Northern Ireland agriculture and help to support food security and high standards of disease control, public and animal health,” the Minister added.

Turning to the subject of Lough Neagh, Minister Muir stated: “The issues of improving water quality are tough, I don’t shy away from them because we owe it both to communities around Lough Neagh and farmers of tomorrow to take the actions today to give a strong and sustainable future upon which success can be assured.”

The DAERA Minister added that Northern Ireland can become an exemplar in achieving a “thriving, sustainable and resilient agri-food sector” by continuing the “relentless efforts in engaging with others to face change and find opportunities together”.

Related topics:ScienceYoung Farmers' Clubs of UlsterUlster Farmers' UnionNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice