Minister sees a bright future for agricultural shows

The first of these is the establishment of systems that will help generate greater cohesion and co-operation between the various events.

“A second outcome will be that of identifying opportunities for DAERA to support agricultural shows in a more strategic manner,” the minister further explained.

Edwin Poots made these comments while attending last Saturday’s Ballymoney Show.

The minister has appointed Aled Rhys Jones to lead a Resilience Review of NI Agricultural shows.

The independent review, which will map out the challenges and opportunities for the shows’ sector and explore future support options is underway and is due to be completed by the end of summer.

Jones was recently appointed as the new chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

The Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) has welcomed the announcement of the review.

NISA president Graham Furey also attended this year’s Ballmoney Show.

He said:“NISA will participate fully in the review process. Obviously, it is important that everything possible is done to secure the future of our agricultural shows.

“It would also be appropriate for Aled Rhys Jones to actually visit Northern Ireland over the coming weeks to get a real sense of what is happening here on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Edwin Poots has announced an extension to the closing date for his £200,000 bounce back support scheme for local agricultural shows.

He has confirmed that the deadline for applications will be extended by four weeks until 30 June.

Reflecting on the success of last weekend’s Ballymoney and Lurgan Shows, he said:“It has been fantastic getting out and about to visit two of our very popular agricultural shows and meeting with farmers, food producers and visitors.

“Such shows are vital in supporting our rural communities as well as boosting tourism and the local economy.

“Like many similar key agricultural shows, they were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic which meant they lost the opportunity to raise funds, so I am delighted that we have been able to extend the closing date for the £200,000 bounce back scheme and I would encourage organisers to submit their applications and relevant paperwork as soon as possible.”