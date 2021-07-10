Minister to consult on Rural Policy Framework

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA pictured visiting Ballyronan Marina on Lough Neagh and CAFRE's Loughry Campus as part of a day of events to launch the Rural Policy Framework consultation .

The Minister launched the consultation during a number of visits to rural dwellers and projects in the Mid-Ulster area. The consultation will run through Citizen Space until 6 September 2021.

Projects the Minister visited included the Tyrone Old Brick Factory, Dungannon, the Mid-Ulster Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, Coalisland, Loughry College, Cookstown and Ballyronan Marina in Magherafelt.

Speaking about the launch, the Minister said: “Around 36% of people in Northern Ireland live in a rural setting. The sector is vital to our economy, with around 60% of our VAT/PAYE registered businesses located there and around 20% of our employee jobs in rural businesses. The businesses and projects I’ve visited are testimony to the innovation, resilience and drive we see across this sector. It’s therefore so important that we protect, encourage and enhance rural communities to ensure their long term sustainability.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA pictured visiting Ballyronan Marina on Lough Neagh and CAFRE's Loughry Campus as part of a day of events to launch the Rural Policy Framework consultation .

“Northern Ireland has never had its own Rural Framework Policy and this is the first time we’ll be able to create one that’s completely tailored to our unique circumstances, demographically, geographically and that has stakeholders at its heart.

“People living in rural communities face particular challenges such as reduced connectivity, poorer health, lack of access to employment and inferior infrastructure. This Framework aims to create a sustainable rural community where people want to live, work and be active.”

The Framework focuses on five Thematic Pillars and associated priorities for intervention and will be a living document, flexible enough to respond to emerging rural issues as they happen. The five Thematic Pillars include: Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Sustainable Tourism; Health and Wellbeing; Employment; and Connectivity.

There will be a number of online webinars through the period of the consultation and these will be open to all members of the public.

Minister Poots said: “This is a significant and important piece of work that has involved a wide range of stakeholders in its development. The framework aims to identify the needs and opportunities of our rural dwellers going forward over the next seven years.

“I want rural dwellers to have their say and tell us what they think about the framework, this is vitally important. My officials will be holding a number of webinars over the consultation period and I would encourage members of the public to take part in these and to go online and let us know what they think through the Citizenspace website.