Minister to revisit NAP proposals after seeking farmers views

UNDER-pressure farm minister Andrew Muir is pressing ahead with his Nutrients Action Programme consultation – but will then repeat the process after finally seeking the views of stakeholders.

In what one MP termed as “an attempt to save face,” the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs will set up a stakeholder group, including representatives from farming and agri-food, to consider measures that are “evidence based and workable at farm level within realistic timeframes”.

The current NAP proposals being put forward have received wide-ranging criticism from the farming community, agri-food concerns and politicians for being unrealistic, rushed and failing to provide evidence of the science behind them – with suggestions they were intended to force farmers to reduce the size of their herds.

The minister was also facing the prospect of legal action had he pressed ahead.

Mr Muir, while praising the “much good work undertaken to date by farmers” said the NAP was an important opportunity to reduce water pollution from agriculture over the next four years.

“Given the crisis declared at Lough Neagh, it is vital we take further actions to improve water quality in our rivers, lakes and loughs,” he said.

“I am firmly committed to delivery of the Lough Neagh Action Plan and Programme for Government commitments, and in doing so, an urgent and collective endeavour is critical.”

The minister said following the closure of the consultation on July 24, DAERA would “set up a timebound stakeholder task and finish group with an external facilitator and representatives from farming, agri-food, environmental groups and the department.

“Working collaboratively and taking into account the consultation responses, plus any other potential solutions, the group will be asked to propose measures and actions, that are evidence based and workable at farm level within realistic timeframes, as well as meeting legislative requirements.”

During this process, consideration will be given to the economic impact of these revised proposals, he said, and a draft Economic Impact Assessment will be prepared.

A further eight-week public consultation on the updated proposals and the draft Economic Impact Assessment will then be held before the minister takes his final NAP proposals to the Executive for agreement.

Mr Muir continued: “I have repeatedly said I will work with everyone as part of the current NAP review and that no final decisions have been taken. I extended the original public consultation period to give interested parties more time to consider the complex proposals and previously outlined my commitment to establishing a focused stakeholder group to help inform the way ahead.

“I have also made clear that some of the draft measures will of course require funding support and officials within my department are considering how we can meet that need in the time ahead.”

He concluded: “I am determined that we chart a way forward together to protect and improve our environment and support sustainable and successful farm businesses.”

However, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, the DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, hit out at the Minister’s decision to power ahead with the current NAP consultation.

“It is very obvious that Minister Muir isn’t listening and is intent on pressing ahead with his own agenda. He had a chance to do things properly – he didn’t take it! As a result, farmers in Northern Ireland remain tied up in uncertainty over the Nutrients Action Programme.”

She said that the setting up of a new group followed by another eight week consultation was “convoluted, it’s reactive, and it leaves farm businesses in limbo with an economic impact assessment being carried out on what proposals exactly?”

Ms Lockhart went on: “This feels like an attempt to save face rather than build trust. You don’t consult first, then assess the damage. And you certainly don’t let deeply flawed proposals remain while claiming to be listening.” She said the NAP proposals would ultimately force de-stocking, push farmers to rent or buy more land, and set impossible targets which will have far-reaching consequences across the entire agri-food industry and the economy.

The public consultation closes at 11.59pm on July 24 and is available at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/public-consultation-proposed-nutrients-action-programme-2026-2029