Minister visits cheesemonger as British producers benefit from EU trade reset

The British government announced a new deal with the EU earlier this week, will benefit British food and drink producers and exporters, supercharging the UK economy and putting more money into people’s pockets.

Following the summit, Food Security and Rural Affairs Minister Daniel Zeichner visited the iconic Neal’s Yard Dairy in Bermondsey to meet specialist producers and artisans.

They discussed how this new agreement, the third major trade deal in as many weeks, will make it cheaper and simpler to export high-quality British produce, such as artisanal cheese, into EU markets.

The government’s plan includes agreeing to deliver a Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement with the EU, fulfilling on a core manifesto promise.

This will scrap burdensome certification and remove certain border checks on agriculture and food goods, paving the way for smoother trade with the UK’s largest trading partner.

Crucially, the changes will reduce red tape for producers of perishable goods, such as chilled meats and fine cheeses, helping to unlock routes which were otherwise costly or unviable. This move is part of a wider package expected to add nearly £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “We want to see more of our Great British produce on shelves across Europe.

“This reset with the EU is long overdue and stripping away onerous checks is exactly the kind of boost our specialist food producers need to get on and build their businesses.

“That is why it is such a pleasure to visit Neal’s Yard Dairy today, to sample some of the country’s finest produce from a true champion of British artisanal cheese, whether a nutty Sparkenhoe Red Leicester or a creamy Stichelton blue.”

Rod Addy, director general, Provision Trade Federation, said: “Our members have lost huge amounts in recent years on needless checks and admin, accelerating costs and hitting small to medium-sized suppliers like Neal’s Yard Dairy hardest.

“This deal is a timely shot in the arm for the economy.

“We are one step closer to seeing a return to long-term, sustainable growth for British food businesses.”