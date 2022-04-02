Minister welcomed to Millisle Farm Vending

Stephen Dunne MLA said: “It was great to welcome the Minister along to Millisle to see how the the Turtle family have diversified their farm with their range of farm fresh produce including their popular milk vending machines, as well as their own free range eggs, which is located in view of Millisle’s famous Ballycopeland Windmill in the heart of the County Down countryside.

“The Windmill itself is currently undergoing extensive renovations and will be a popular tourist attraction in the near future, with much needed and very welcome investment from central government through DAERA and DfC as well as Ards and North Down Borough Council.

“Farming in a modern dairy farm like this requires a lot of work and dedication and our farmers deserve our support. I would like to commend Harry and Judith and their family for how they have developed and invested in their farm, including the open farm area where children can come up and see their animals including goats, calves and hens, to compliment the exciting range of milkshakes on offer which are very popular with people of all ages.”

