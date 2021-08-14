MIS Group confirm show sponsorship

Pictured (L-R) at Balmoral Park, Lisburn are Stuart McClean, Company Director, MIS Group, Jenny McNeill, Business Development Executive, RUAS and Jessica Lee, Marketing and Business Development Executive, MIS Group.

For almost 30 years, the MIS Group has handled claims for a number of leading insurance brokers, insurance companies and the general public in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, MIS have helped over 300,000 motorists throughout the province. MIS provide clients who have been involved in a non-fault accident with claims advice, a replacement vehicle of a similar make and model to their own, an authorised repairer for vehicle repairs and legal assistance for any uninsured losses, such as loss of earnings or injuries, all at no cost to the client. MIS also offer breakdown assistance at competitive prices on their website www.misgroup.online.

Speaking about the sponsorship announcement Jessica Lee, Marketing and Business Development Executive, MIS Group commented: “MIS are extremely pleased to be involved as a sponsor of the Balmoral Show this year. With many of our staff attending or being involved in the show for many years, we are delighted to support the show which brings people from all walks of life together for a great few days of agriculture, food, entertainment, shopping and more! Being one of the largest events in Northern Ireland, it is great that the show can proceed this year and welcome the public back safely.”